Amazon is already on the move with prices this fall, which will be pretty exciting if it extends to Black Friday deals. Early this month Amazon bundled an Echo Show 5 for no extra charge with two Ring video doorbells. Now Amazon has doubled the sweetener, with a free Echo Show 5 and a significant discount when you buy a Ring Video Doorbell 2 or Video Doorbell Pro. These exclusive deals are for Prime members only.

Video doorbells are the most sought-after smart home devices this fall for homeowners who already have a smart speaker or smart display. Alarm systems are the second most purchased add-on, and Amazon has a sweet deal for the Ring Alarm systems also. We track smart home device prices from Amazon, Walmart, and other major merchants to save you the time. Today we found the best discounts on Ring Video Doorbells from Amazon. Whether you’re buying your first smart home components or building up an existing configuration, these two deals can help you save up to $140.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 — $130 off

Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 is the best seller of the line. You don’t need wiring for power or to connect with your home network with the Ring Video Doorbell 2. The Video Doorbell 2’s internal motion detector starts recording 1080p video with a 160-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical field of view when it senses motion. The Ring also sends an alert to a preconfigured smartphone and can connect with Alexa Echo smart speakers and displays in your home. You can view live video from the Ring app, from your smartphone, or with an Echo smart display such as the Echo Show 5. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 also supports two-way audio with all of the above devices so you can talk with callers or delivery people or warn off intruders.

Normally $289 when both products are purchased separately, with this deal, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with an Echo Show 5 is just $159 for Amazon Prime members and $199 for non-Prime members. The Prime deal price is as good or better than any pricing we saw during Black Friday last year, so if you’ve been waiting for a great deal on a Ring Video Doorbell 2, this is it.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 — $140 off

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 bundle is also a killer deal. The Video Doorbell Pro has the same video quality as Ring’s Video Doorbell 2, but the Pro model has dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity for even better and faster network connections. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro also has Advanced Motion Detection so you can refine the motion detection zone coverage. The Pro model requires a hardwire connection for power.

Usually $339 if purchased separately, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with an Echo Show 5 is $199 for Prime members or $249 for non-Prime members. If you want the stronger connectivity features and zone definition with the Pro model, this awesome deal gives you the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and the Show 5 for the normal price of a Video Doorbell 2. Why wait?

