Keep tabs on your home no matter where you are with the Ring doorbell

Why it matters to you We can't be home all the time, but that doesn't mean we can't have eyes on our home all the time. Especially now that Ring has debuted its second-generation video doorbell.

You don’t have to be home to take care of your household. At least, not with Ring, the outdoor home security company that has now debuted its second generation Ring Video Doorbell. Featuring 1080 HD video recording, a removable, rechargeable battery, improved night vision, and interchangeable faceplates, Ring is proving that it can still give others in the market a run for their money.

The doorbell also boasts 180-degree horizontal motion detection angle, a 160-degree field of view, and comes with lifetime purchase protection.

While there are now a number of other video doorbells on the market, Ring believes that its integrated solution gives it an edge over competitors. Its so-called “Ring of Security” purports to offer a community-based approach to keeping neighborhoods safe.

“Over 1 million users, who we call ‘Ring Neighbors,’ trust our innovative and industry-first security products to reduce neighborhood crime in a meaningful way,” said Jamie Siminoff, founder and chief inventor of Ring. “With Ring, homeowners have stopped burglars and package thieves, kept an eye on their property when they’re not home, and communicated with family members and visitors at their doorstep.”

Of course, as with its previous doorbell and other similar products on the market, Ring features a companion app that will allow you to communicate with people on your doorstep even if you’re miles away. You can also set up alerts so that you’re notified when someone is loitering near your home or otherwise behaving suspiciously. Furthermore, Ring allows you to record footage for playback at a later point in time.