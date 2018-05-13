A Ring doorbell vulnerability lets people snoop even after a password change

Share

Video doorbells may be cutting down on the amount of time you have to spend running to and from your front door, but they could also be cutting down on the amount of privacy you have in your home. As per a new report from The Information, a major security flaw in popular video doorbells from Ring, the company recently acquired by Amazon for $1 billion, does not require users to re-log into the doorbell app when a password has been changed. That means that if you’d previously granted access to your Ring doorbell app to say, a significant other, but then wanted to revoke that access after your relationship went sour, he or she would still actually be able to monitor the activity taking place outside your front door. Worse yet, it didn’t matter how much time passed — the app never asked users to sign in again after a password change.

While Ring was notified of the issue beginning in January and claimed to have removed no longer authorized users, The Information tested this vulnerability and found that for “several hours,” users were still able to access the app after a password change. Ring’s CEO Jamie Siminoff has even acknowledged the ongoing issue, as kicking users off the platform immediately apparently slows down the Ring app. That said, this window of time presents a serious problem — not only could someone be watching your front door, but he or she could also download videos, or otherwise control the doorbell as an administrator.

This doesn’t bode particularly well for Amazon, who was planning to use Ring video doorbells as part of a secure solution for delivery programs like Amazon Key, which allows delivery personnel to drop off packages directly into someone’s home. But if Ring doorbells can’t even protect against an ex-boyfriend, it will be difficult for Amazon to convince customers that they’ll protect against other ill-intentioned actors.

This exploit underscores how vulnerable Internet of Things devices really are. While connectivity certainly lends a sense of convenience to smart homes, there are still a number of security concerns that have yet to be fully addressed.