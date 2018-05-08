Ring launches the Neighbors app to keep your community safer

Share

Your home is only as safe as your neighborhood, and no one understands this better than Ring, the smart home company dedicated to reducing crime in residential communities. Recently acquired by Amazon, the firm is continuing its mission of enhancing safety for everyone.

Today, May 8, Ring launched the Neighbors app on both iOS and Android. This app promises to provide all community members with real-time local crime and safety information.

The app requires simply that users opt-in to joining their respective neighborhoods. Then, you can customize the geographic area for which you would like to receive notifications (you can only participate in your own area by verifying your location), and you’ll immediately begin receiving alerts.

Previously, in order to access this information, neighborhood folks had to download the Ring app (and preferably, have a Ring smart doorbell and camera). And plenty of families had already made this investment — in fact, Ring claims that its Neighbors network already has millions of users, who have aided in catching and preventing package thefts and burglaries, and have generally helped keep neighborhoods safe. And for added security, police and sheriff’s departments across the country have also joined in on the Neighbors network to monitor and share safety alerts.

“At Ring, we come to work every day with the mission of reducing crime in neighborhoods. Over the past few years we have learned that, when neighbors, the Ring team and law enforcement all work together, we can create safer communities,” said Jamie Siminoff, chief inventor and founder of Ring. “Neighbors is meant to facilitate real-time communication between these groups, while maintaining neighbor privacy first and foremost. By bringing security to every neighbor with the free Neighbors app, communities can stay on top of crime and safety alerts as they happen.”

The app will send users push notifications about potential security risks, and will also display recent crime and safety alerts posted by their neighbors, as well as the Ring team and local police officers. If you find any suspicious activity in your area, you can play the good samaritan as well by uploading your own text, photo, or video to the app.