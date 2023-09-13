 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Ring helps you find your lost furry friend with the Ring Pet Tag

Jon Bitner
By

Ring launched the Pet Profile feature in 2022, giving app users an easier way to help locate lost pets. Today, the company is doubling down on its pet-rescuing efforts with the reveal of the Ring Pet Tag — an affordable gadget designed to make it easier than ever to find your missing companion.

The Ring Pet Tag attaches to your pet’s collar and features a QR code on the back. When someone finds your pet and scans this QR code, you’ll get a notification that your lost companion has been found. And if you’ve set up a Pet Profile, the person who found your pet will get details about their health conditions so they can better watch them until you pick them up.

The Ring Pet Tag on a dog collar.
Ring

Best of all, your pet’s rescuer can contact you immediately via the Pet Profile if you’ve opted into the Contact Me portion of the Pet Profile. Of course, a traditional tag with your pet’s name and your phone number serves a similar purpose — but tying those details to a QR code should help with privacy concerns.

Related

It’s also helpful to alert whoever found your pet to your animal’s health issues, which can’t be done with traditional tags.

A person looking at pet details using the Ring Pet Tag.
Ring

The Ring Pet Tag costs just $10 and goes on sale October 4 (though preorders are now open.

Recommended Videos

The $10 price tag makes them an affordable alternative to Bluetooth trackers like Apple AirTag or Tile Pro, though it’s important to note that the Pet Tags don’t feature any Bluetooth or GPS functionality. Instead, they’re simply meant to provide contact and health information through a QR code. Consider giving them a look if you’re already using Ring’s Pet Profile feature.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus offers improved battery life and new aspect ratio
The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus installed outside a front door.

Ring has amassed a sizable catalog of video doorbells over the years, and it’s adding another to its roster later this year with the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus. Available to preorder today and shipping on April 5, the latest video doorbell builds on the legacy of Ring’s original battery-powered doorbell -- offering heaps of great features, a reasonable price, and shockingly long battery life.

Battery life is always a concern with battery-powered video doorbells, as there’s nothing worse than having to constantly unplug and recharge your gear. Ring is hoping to make that process a bit less frustrating, as the Battery Doorbell Plus offers battery life that’s three times better than the original.

Read more
Ring Alarm, video doorbells will soon lock free features behind a paywall
Ring Video Doorbell installed next to a white entry door.

Ring is making a few changes to its Ring Protect subscription plans. Later this month, membership will be required for select features that were previously free. Specifically, new customers who pick up a Ring Alarm will need to sign up for the premium service to Arm or Disarm their device from the Ring app and receive digital notifications.

Ring Alarm isn’t the only product seeing changes, as Ring doorbells and cameras will also need a subscription to set them into Home or Away mode. The same goes for customizing settings to enable Live View with each of the above modes. Changes to the Ring Protect plans will take place on March 29, although they won't impact all users.

Read more
5 tips and tricks for the Ring Video Doorbell
Ring Video Doorbell installed next to a white entry door.

The Ring Video Doorbell is one of the best smart doorbells of 2023. Not only is it affordable, but it can capture HD video, store footage for later review, and is remarkably easy to install regardless of your existing setup. However, if you’re looking to make the most of your fancy smart doorbell, you'll want to dive into its accompanying smartphone app and make a few tweaks to your settings. Here are five tips and tricks for the Ring Video Doorbell to improve its performance.
Set up your motion zones

The first thing you’ll want to do after installing your Ring Video Doorbell is set up motion zones. These are customizable areas that will trigger an alert if motion is detected -- and properly setting them up will save you the headache of getting unwanted updates. To customize your motion zones, load up your Ring app and tap the three lines at the top of your screen. From there, select Devices, then navigate through Motion Settings to Motion Zones. You’ll now be able to add zones and adjust the size of existing zones.
Turn off motion notifications

Read more