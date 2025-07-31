 Skip to main content
Samsung’s SmartThings platform has taken a giant leap forward

Samsung's overlooked smart home platform is making waves

Samsung SmartThings
Samsung

The Samsung SmartThings platform has typically been a secondary consideration for most smart home users, especially in the face of more advanced options like Amazon Alexa or Google Home. SmartThings has always had a few hidden features that most users overlook, but over the past few months, Samsung has made significant upgrades to the platform that make it worth consideration.

Many of those features unsurprisingly revolve around Galaxy AI. At the summer 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month, the company announced a slew of new features that have quietly elevated SmartThings from “that other smart home platform I’ve heard about” to something you should pay serious attention to.

Not current with all the news? Here’s a high-level overview of what’s new.

Routine Creation Assistant

Smart home tech can be incredibly convenient, but learning exactly how to set up complicated routines and triggers is sometimes outside the scope of a casual user. SmartThings’ Routine Creation Assistant helps you set up powerful, intelligent systems without the need to navigate obtuse menus. All you have to do is ask SmartThings to carry out the action in the app, and it will configure all of the needed actions.

Image used with permission by copyright holder

For example, let’s say you want to create a routine that gently wakes you up and has your coffee waiting for you. You can say, “Create a wakeup routine that slow brightens my bedroom lights starting at 6:45 AM and starts brewing coffee at 6:55 AM. At 7 AM, start my morning playlist.” While you could do all of those things before, now you can circumvent the different menus.

This feature also implements SmartThings’ Delay Actions feature, which makes creating staggered commands like the ones above as simple as telling the platform what to do.

Confirm to Run Actions

It sometimes feels like the convenience of the smart home is largely catered toward single-user households. Setting up routines is simple enough, but setting up a routine with conditional settings (like making sure your spouse is out of the house before the robot vacuum triggers) is a different story.

One of the new features for SmartThings is called Confirm to Run Actions. It essentially adds an additional verification layer by notifying users and confirming actions before starting them, such as ensuring no one is home before arming the security system.

SmartThings Virtual Home

Of all of SmartThings’ latest features, Virtual Home is the one that feels most futuristic. This feature has been around in beta for some time, but it’s not officially live for all users. The Virtual Home feature lets you toy around with different smart home gadgets in a virtual setting so that you can better imagine how they might work and interact with your existing setup.

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Virtual Home is accessible through the SmartThings app. You can also access it by going to https://virtual.smartthings.com/, but fair warning: the example page is pretty demanding and might be slow on lower-end machines.

Outside of these three major updates, SmartThings has also received an overhaul to its Apple Watch app that makes it faster to swap between different devices straight from your wrist. It’s a relatively minor upgrade, but the impact is easy to see. You can control things without reaching for your phone.

In addition, the SmartThings Find service is also getting a bit of a makeover with a new feature that makes it easier to have friends and family help you look for lost items. Now all you have to do is send a link, and it can be viewed from any device — including other mobile operating systems like iPhone.

Finally, Samsung is expanding the availability of its Calm Onboarding feature. This makes it easier for users to set up and connect compatible products to the SmartThings app. Currently available in 14 countries, it will be available in 58 by the time the rollout finishes.

Can your smart home save you money on homeowners insurance?
Nest devices grouped together on a counter.

Smart home devices provide more than just convenient assistance -- they also help us complete tasks more efficiently and protect our homes. And now, they may actually be able to save you money on your homeowner's insurance.

Homeowners insurance protects or aids you if an incident happens. Yet the best days are when nothing goes wrong, and life is easy for everyone. Smart home devices can be your first line of defense against things that could cause your home harm.

Read more
Home Depot’s new Hubspace-compatible items include smart plug
A woman sitting on her couch looking at the Hubspace app on her phone.

Home Depot is expanding its Hubspace smart home lineup. If you're unfamiliar with Hubspace, it's Home Depot's smart home line that works with many of its in-house brands.

Brands such as Commercial Electric, Defiant, Ecosmart, and Hampton Bay (as well as others) can all be linked through the Hubspace app and work together. Once linked, you can even connect Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to your Hubspace devices.

Read more
Smart homes without Wi-Fi: Huge possibilities or roadblocks?
Amazon Echo Show 15 hanging horizontally on the wall.

When it comes to smart home automations, there really isn't much that can't be done these days. From the moment you wake in the morning to the final minutes before bed, by issuance of a few simple voice commands, you can check your daily schedule, raise and lower blinds, fire up a pot of coffee, stream news radio, lock and unlock doors, initiate a video call, and so much more.
And as product developers are continuing to roll out new and innovative features, today's leading smart home devices are getting easier to use, more efficient, and -- you guessed it -- smarter. With innovation around every turn, what could possibly be improved upon?
Our hot take: The reliance on our Wi-Fi networks to operate this equipment.

The Internet of Things and ecosystems
The vast majority of smart home devices require a web connection, which is why this class of consumer tech and its related peripherals are often referred to as Internet of Things (IoT) components. While this label can be applied to essentially any hardware that has the capability of connecting to the internet, the phrase takes on a new meaning when discussing smart devices.

Read more