Schlage and Amazon have been in cahoots for a while but their latest collaboration takes the relationship to a whole new level. Not only has Schlage been tailoring its products toward Amazon’s smart home platform (we’re looking at you, Alexa), but now the smart home brand is integrating Amazon’s technology into both the hardware and software of its new products.

The company’s latest flagship product is the Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt, which introduces Amazon Key compatibility to augment Schlage’s integration with other smart speakers like Google Home. The new lock integrates the Zigbee protocol into the device, allowing Amazon users to lock the door remotely via the Amazon Key app and access footage via the Amazon Cloud Cam. The Schlage lock can also be managed through the Amazon Alexa app when paired to an Amazon Echo Plus or Echo Show.

“With over 95 years of experience, we’ve committed ourselves to helping consumers achieve a secure, smart home experience through our door hardware, intellectual devices, and integrations,” said Lee Odess, vice president of solution providers business at Allegion, the umbrella company that manages the Schlage brand, in a release. “Collaborating with Amazon will inspire customers to consider the possibilities of convenience when managing their home systems, while giving them more control, security and peace of mind.”

The Zigbee protocol integration basically enables customers to lock or unlock their door in real time using the aforementioned apps. Customers can also receive real-time notifications, livestreams, and recorded clips to control and monitor guest access and in-home deliveries from Amazon and other services. Creating a guest profile on the Amazon Key App enables customers to schedule always, recurring, or temporary access for people or services they trust.

Schlage dropped the new lock on the market today, announcing that it’s not only available as a $200 standalone lock, but would also be included in a package called the Amazon Key Smart Lock Kit, which includes an Amazon Cloud Cam, for $270.

“We love collaborating with companies that can help us deliver convenience and value to our customers. Bringing Schlage’s experience in the smart home space will do just that,” said Rohit Shrivastava, general manager of Amazon Key. “Giving Amazon Key customers the option of the enhanced Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt is a great start. Now even more customers can enjoy keyless entry, door monitoring, and optional in-home deliveries.”

Furthering the partnership, Schlage recently joined the Amazon Smart Life Roadshow, an interactive, mobile exhibit that encourages local consumers to check out Amazon-enabled or compatible products, including the full line of Schlage smart locks.