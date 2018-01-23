Grow a garden no matter the color of your thumb with the Scotts Gro line

Who needs a green thumb when you have a Gro 7-Zone Controller instead? At CES 2018, outdoor company Scotts debuted its new and rather all-encompassing Gro line, which helps all the components of your garden work together.

Known previously as the Blossom, the rebranded Gro 7-Zone Controller leverages real-time local weather data in order to tailor an in-ground irrigation schedule to your outdoor plants’ needs. Whether you have a lawn to tend or a complex garden, the Gro 7-Zone Controller can help. You only need to replace your old sprinkler controller with this smart device, then use the Gro Connect app to schedule your sprinklers or turn them on and off from anywhere in the world. If you don’t want to bother with using the app, on the other hand, you can use your voice thanks to integrations with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The Controller can be purchased from the company website for $150.

Then, there’s the new Gro Water Sensors and Starter Kit, comprised of a central hub and a series of sensors, which will alert you as to when both your indoor and outdoor plants are in need of watering. Once you place the sensors in the soil, the system automatically calibrates to the plant’s watering needs. Then, simply look out for push notifications, SMS’s, or emails when it’s time for you to water said plant. Each smart hub can connect with up to 64 water sensors, and the entire kit retails for $100.

If you’re looking to take care of your outdoor garden or raised bed, the Garden Sprinkler and Garden Sprayer Kit may come in handy. The sprinkler system delivers water to specific areas, and is capable of covering between 10 and 950 square feet. The Garden Sprayer Kit, on the other hand, is made up of a network of adjustable sprayer heads that can cover every part of a plant, from its root to its canopy. The Sprinkler retails for $40, whereas the Sprayer will set you back $50.

Finally, Scotts has introduced the Potted Drip Kit, which does away with your need to carry about a hose or heavy watering can. Instead, all you need is this precision drip watering system, meant for pots, patios, and planters. The customizable system can address up to eight pots or planters, and sells for $30.

All of Scotts’ new products can be purchased from the company website.