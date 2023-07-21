 Skip to main content
Small enough for a dorm room: This Shark air purifier is $80 off

An air purifier makes a nice addition to the smart home, and today Best Buy has discounted an air purifier that’s made to suit apartments, offices, and other smaller spaces. The Shark Clean Sense 500 air purifier typically costs $230, but right now you can add it to your home for just $150. This makes for a savings of $80, and free shipping is included. In many areas you can even pick it up today at your nearest Best Buy.

Why you should buy the Shark Clean Sense 500 air purifier

The best air purifiers all attempt to deliver fast, powerful, and quiet air purification. The Shark Clean Sense 500 not only delivers advanced air purification in all of these ways, but does so in a small, compact design that makes it perfect for apartment dwellers and small offices. It also makes it easy to move from room to room, so you aren’t limited by location when it comes to this air purifier. It can cover up to 500 square feet of space, which is pretty amazing coverage for an air purifier with such a compact design. It comes with an anti-allergen nanoseal HEPA filter, so you’ll be able to put it to work right out of the box.

When it comes to the best smart home devices you’re looking for something that makes life around the house easier with its technological smarts. The Shark Clean Sense 500 air purifier delivers here as well. Clean Sense IQ tracks air quality and automatically adjusts to always maintain clean air in your home. It has an easy to use control panel that displays data in real time, and air quality sensors measure three different particle sizes. The filter captures 99.98% of airborne particles like allergens, dust, and dander, and filter replacement typically only needs to happen once very 6-12 months, even with continuous use.

Whether you’re looking to make the breathing environment better in your home, office, or other workspace, the Shark Clean Sense 500 should be at the top of your list with this deal. You can take it home for just $150, which is an impressive $80 savings from its regular price of $230. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

