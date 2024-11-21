Should you invest in a smart washer and dryer?

Two of the most expensive gadgets you can add to your smart home are a smart washer and a smart dryer. Unlike smart bulbs or smart speakers, which are highly affordable, these gadgets typically cost well over $1,000. Smart washers and dryers are designed to streamline the tedious process of washing your clothes — and they do so by offering a bunch of cool features you won’t find on a standard set. But are smart washers and dryers worth the upfront investment? Do they truly do enough to be worth their hefty price tags?

Here’s a closer look at smart washers and dryers to help you decide if you should upgrade from a traditional set.

What is a smart washer and dryer?

Smart washers and dryers offer unique features not found on standard washers and dryers, most of which are derived from their online connectivity. These sorts of appliances typically sync with your Wi-Fi network, allowing you to check in on the status of your load remotely or toggle settings without being near your machines. They can also send you various alerts — so if your load ends, you can receive an alert reminding you to move it to the dryer.

Smart washers and dryers also come with more settings and cycle options, giving you extensive control over how to clean your delicate garments or heavy loads. Toss in alerts for maintenance tasks, futuristic designs that make them look fancier than standard sets, and onboard sensors that work with AI to detect dirt levels to optimize your settings, and it’s clear that these devices pack a serious punch.

Of course, exact features vary by brand and model, but most of the above features are quickly becoming standard on today’s smart washers and dryers.

Can a smart washer and dryer reduce your energy bills?

One of the best aspects of smart washers and dryers is that they can save you money over the years. While your upfront investment is going to be sizable (popular models like the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo can cost over $3,000), these machines can be programmed to use less water and require less detergent than standard machines. In fact, the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo mentioned above can run a Tide Pod Cold Cycle that “delivers 23.8% energy savings.”

These water, energy, and detergent savings can add up over time, making smart washers and dryers a decent long-term investment. Thanks to a variety of sensors and AI tech, they take the guesswork out of running loads of laundry, ensuring you’re always running an optimized cycle that’ll cut down on resources — and save you serious money.

Should you buy a smart washer and dryer?

If your budget allows and you’re looking to streamline your chore list, upgrading to a smart washer and dryer is a wise decision. Not only do they make it easier than ever to keep tabs on every load, but they’ll send you various maintenance alerts and give you a ridiculous number of ways to customize their performance. More importantly, they’re a great way to reduce your water, electricity, and detergent usage, helping you save money on these bills and consumables.

These benefits will be most noticeable for large families, where laundry is an almost daily occurrence. If you’re only running a load once a week, you’ll only run about 50 loads a year. That means you probably won’t recoup your upfront costs for quite a while. Families with multiple children, on the other hand, will probably run the laundry well over 150 times a year — meaning the upfront cost of a smart washer and dryer will quickly be recouped.

Of course, smart washers and dryers do a lot more than save you money on recurring expenses, so if you’d benefit from their smart alerts and customization options (and their price fits within your budget), you’ll find these smart gadgets to be a welcome addition to any smart home. Consider shopping during sales events like Black Friday or Prime Day to catch the biggest brands at the lowest prices, making them an even smarter investment.