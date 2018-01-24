Swann helps keep your home safe with a video doorbell and security camera

If there’s one aspect of your life where you’ll welcome all the help you can get, it’s the security of you and your loved ones. Here to help is Swann, who has recently debuted a series of smart security innovations, including a Smart Video Doorbell, Smart Security Camera, and a companion app to control all components from afar.

First up is Swann’s new Smart Video Doorbell, a wireless gadget powered by a rechargeable battery. The doorbell records HD video clips of visitors, and can also record based on heat sensing using its True Detect Technology (the same technology found in Swann’s security camera). This way, leaves or other inanimate objects won’t set off your doorbell or ring any alarms.

Thanks to the SwannBuzz app, you can easily see and speak to visitors at your front door, and because Swann is working to ensure that its products work with a wide range of smart home products, the video doorbell is compatible with voice assistants, smart TVs, and more.

“End users consider what’s in their doorway to be the frontline of their home security plan,” said Dennis McTighe, Swann’s VP of the Americas. “They want products that are convenient but also reliable. Now, wireless technology has allowed doorbells to get so much smarter and easier to use.”

The Smart Video Doorbell alone will set you back $130, while the Smart Video Doorbell Kit (which comes with a Chime Unit) will cost $150. The Chime Unit alone has a retail value of $25, and all products will be available for purchase beginning in February.

Then, there’s the new Smart Security Camera + SAFE by Swann surveillance app. The camera is 100-percent wireless, and also leverages True Detect Heat-Sensing Technology so that you’re notified when you need to be, and not bothered by useless notifications otherwise. Meant for both indoor and outdoor security, the camera can keep an eye on children, seniors, and pets alike.

And thanks to its 1080p full HD video footage and wide 120-degree viewing angle, you won’t miss a thing even if you’re on the other side of the world. Night vision and IP65 rating make it ideal for any time of day and any weather scenario, and the rechargeable battery lasts 60 days so you don’t have to constantly plug in your security system to ensure its functionality.

Customers need only a Wi-Fi connection and smartphone to view all content, and the SAFE by Swann app stores playback footage from the past seven days. Of course, if you want to view footage for longer, you can check out the ExtraSafe plan that grants access to cloud storage for thousands of clips for up to a month. And unlike other smart security cameras, the Swann offering does not require a base station or hub, which means you can set up as many cameras as you’d like. A single Swann Smart Security Camera retails for $150, whereas a twin pack costs $280, and a four-pack goes for $530.