Need to keep tabs on your dog? This pet camera is on sale for $18

Leaving your home can be quite a stressful experience for our precious four-legged friends. That’s why we’re glad there are so many smart home devices around that let you interact with your dog or cat while also keeping tabs on them remotely. TP-Link makes one such item, and it’s actually one of many Amazon deals we found today.

For a limited time, you can buy the TP-Link Tapo C200 Pan/Tilt Security Camera for only $18 when you buy it on Amazon. Usually, this model sells for $30.

TP-Link also offers a 2K version of this design (the Tapo C220), as well as a 2K model with an Apple HomeKit module (the Tapo C225). Your pals at Digital Trends have found other excellent security camera deals, too!

Why you should buy the TP-Link Tapo C200

The Tapo C200 is a 1080p smart home cam with the ability to pan up to 360 degrees and tilt up to 114 degrees. The camera is designed to give you instant notifications whenever motion is detected, but you’ll be able to pull up the TP-Link app at any point to manually pan, tilt, zoom, and track people and pets. Do keep in mind that the C200 needs to be plugged into an AC outlet to work (no battery power here).

You’ll also be able to use the app to communicate with family members and the dog via two-way audio. There are lots of C200 settings and customizations to play with, too, along with the ability to view up to 30 days of motion-triggered and manually captured recordings. You’ll need to sign up for Tapo Care if you want to use cloud storage, but one of our favorite features of the C200 is that it comes with a microSD card slot that takes up to a 512GB card. This means you won’t even need to pay for a monthly subscription (if you opt for local storage)!

Other great features include Baby Crying sound detection, customizable motion detection and privacy zones, and the ability to share video clips with friends and family. We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to last, so if you’ve been thinking about investing in home security on the cheap, now is the time! Own the TP-Link Tapo C200 Pan/Tilt Security Camera for only $18 when you order through Amazon.

For that price, our thought process is, “Hey, why not?” And if you really want to beef up your home security, we’ve got this extensive list of smart lock deals for you to look through, too!