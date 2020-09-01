Remember parties? More importantly, remember holiday parties? There’s something about Christmas lights dancing and flickering to the tune of Silent Night that just makes the season feel complete. While at one time it was difficult to sync music to lights, smart technology has made doing so easier than ever. Twinkly is taking this convenience a step further with the launch of Twinkly Music, a USB-powered device that makes it simple for homeowners to connect their Twinkly lighting with any music source to create the ultimate Christmas light display.

Twinkly Music gives owners the ability to decide the colors and patterns for any playlist. The device decodes sound in real time, which means that even when the holidays have come to an end, you can still use your lights to create a miniature rave in your home. The built-in algorithms look for matching musical elements to give a uniform, cohesive feel to the display rather than just random light pulses. Each time you set up a new display, it will feel like a work of art.

The Twinkly app makes it possible to determine exactly where every LED is through your phone’s camera. This gives the device the ability to create unique light shows unlike anything you’ll see anywhere else.

All you have to do is plug Twinkly Music into any USB power outlet and place it near the speakers. Make sure it’s connected to the same Wi-Fi as the rest of your Twinkly lights and then crank up the music. Your lights will begin dancing on their own. Once you go into the app, you can customize the experience to fit your mood. Twinkly lights can also be controlled through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Twinkly Music and the Twinkly lights collection are available through Twinkly’s website, as well as most major retail stores. Twinkly itself is an Italian startup that has made a name for itself in terms of holiday lighting and decor that goes a step beyond what you can do with traditional smart lighting. While Twinkly may not be the best fit for everyday use, you’ll be hard-pressed to find smart Christmas lights like these anywhere else.

Editors' Recommendations