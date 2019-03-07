Digital Trends
Smart Home

Walmart obliterates price on Arlo Pro HD Security Camera bundle

Bruce Brown
By

Security is top-of-mind in smart home planning. And indoor and outdoor security cameras are key security components. Walmart just smashed the price on the Arlo Pro 720p HD Security Camera System bundle, with two indoor/outdoor wireless cameras and a free outdoor mount.

In addition to the Arlo Pro bundle, we found two other 720p HD smart home security cameras on sale at Walmart that also stream live video to smartphone apps, store clips in the cloud, and work with both Amazon Echo and Google Home devices. All three cameras have night vision and motion detection.

Whether you’re just starting to set up a smart home or look for extra cameras, these three deals can help you save up to $200.

Arlo Pro 720P HD Security Camera System VMS4230 with FREE Outdoor Mount VMA1000 — $200 off

1 of 3
walmart arlo pro security camera bundle 1
walmart arlo pro security camera bundle 2
walmart arlo pro security camera bundle 3

The Arlo Pro 720P HD Security Camera System VMS4230 with FREE Outdoor Mount VMA1000 bundle includes an Arlo Pro Smart Home base station, two 720p HD wireless indoor/outdoor cameras, a power adapter with power cable, two rechargeable batteries, two wall mounts, and one outdoor security mount. The weather-resistant IP65 certified cameras have a 130-degree viewing angle, 8X digital zoom, night vision, and adjustable motion detection. The Arlo Pro has two-way audio, a 100-plus decibel siren, and can store video locally with a USB drive connected to the base station and on the cloud.

Normally $450, Walmart dramatically cut $200 off the price of the Arlo Pro 720p HD Security Camera bundle, bringing it to $250 for this sale event. If you’re looking for highly rated wireless security cameras, here’s a chance to buy this feature-packed bundle while the sale lasts.

Zmodo 720p HD Outdoor Home Wireless Security Surveillance Video Camera — $5 off

1 of 3
walmart arlo pro security camera bundle zmodo 720p hd wireless outdoor 1
walmart arlo pro security camera bundle zmodo 720p hd wireless outdoor 4
walmart arlo pro security camera bundle zmodo 720p hd wireless outdoor 3

The Zmodo 720p HD Outdoor Home Wireless Security Surveillance Video Camera has an indoor/outdoor weatherproof housing so you can use it inside. The camera has an 81-degree viewing angle and 4X digital zoom. With two infrared (IR) sensors this Zmodo camera has night vision up to 65 feet. It also includes adjustable motion detection, supports on/off schedules via the Zmodo app, and cloud video storage with free and subscription options.

Usually $45, the Zmodo 720p HD Outdoor Home Wireless security camera is cut to $40 during this sale. This security camera is in stock and comes with free 2-day shipping.

Zmodo 720P HD Mini WiFi Smart Security Camera Two-Way Audio Night Vision — $10 off

1 of 4
walmart arlo pro security camera bundle zmodo mini 720p hd wireless 2
walmart arlo pro security camera bundle zmodo mini 720p hd wireless 1
walmart arlo pro security camera bundle zmodo mini 720p hd wireless 3
walmart arlo pro security camera bundle zmodo mini 720p hd wireless 4

The Zmodo 720P HD Mini WiFi Smart Security Camera Two-Way Audio Night Vision is primarily an indoor camera. The manufacturer says, though, that you can use it in a covered outdoor covered location with temperatures at 32 degrees and above. Packed with features, especially for its price, the Zmodo 720p HD Mini has a 115-degree field of view, night vision to 20 feet, adjustable motion detection, and two-way audio.

A good deal $35, the Zmodo 720p HD Mini WiFi Security Camera is just $25 while this sale lasts. Walmart ships for free with 2-day delivery with purchases over $35, so buying two cameras will save even more.

