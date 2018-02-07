What is Google Express? Everything you need to know

Just a decade ago, the idea of ordering groceries with a tap of your smartphone and having them show up on your doorstep a day later seemed wildly futuristic. But with the advent of modern grocery delivery services like Google Express, that notion has since become a reality. Just give your phone or tablet a few taps on the app, and you can order groceries from a variety of stores. Just a couple days later, they’ll arrive at your front door, ready to be used in cooking all your favorite dishes. Never tried it before, but curious to know more? We’ve broken down everything you need to know about the Google Express grocery delivery service.

What is Google Express?

Google Express is a delivery service powered by Google where you can shop from stores like Walmart, Target, Costco, Walgreens, PetSmart, and more — all from the Google Express app. Select what you want in the app and where you want to buy it from, pay for the items, then wait for your purchases to show up on your doorstep within one to three days. It takes the hassle, line-waiting, and driving out of your weekly grocery store runs. This service lets you shop while you’re waiting your turn at the DMV, while you’re taking a break at the office cooler, or while you’re on hold with customer service.

How do I place an order?

Unlike grocery delivery services such as Amazon, no membership fee or long-term commitment is required from you. All you have to do is visit the Google Express website or the Google Express app to start browsing products and make your first purchase. Got a Google Home, Mini, or Max device? You can even order via voice command with the help of Google Assistant, Google’s virtual assistant that is awakened with “Hey Google” or “Ok, Google.” Shopping is really as straightforward as the tap of a button or the saying of a word. Forgot to get dish detergent or green onions at the grocery store this weekend? Hop onto the Google Express app or tell your Google Assistant to buy it, and it’s like you didn’t forget at all.

How much does shipping cost?

Shipping is free if you order above the store minimum. Different stores have different minimum purchase requirements to be eligible for free shipping, but they tend to be between $25 and $35. Depending on which city you live in, you can expect most of your purchases to arrive to your home within one to three days.

If you don’t have enough items to meet the minimum amount that qualifies for free shipping, you’ll have to pay a small-order service fee of $4.99.

Does Google Express deliver to me?

Google Express can deliver to all states in the continental United States, so unfortunately, residents of Alaska and Hawaii won’t get to try out the service just yet.

What stores can I shop from?

There’s a long list of national, local, and online companies from which you can make purchases on Google Express. The list includes drugstores like Walgreens, beauty stores like Ulta Beauty, electronics stores like Fry’s Electronics, and even online discount websites like Overstock.com. Always wanted to check out Costco but don’t have a membership? You can even purchase items from Costco on Google Express. However, you will have to pay for a Costco membership first, which you’re able to do via the Google Express app. Spend some time browsing to learn more about which stores are at your disposal.

What If I Want to Return Something?

Changed your mind about a product after you received it? Received a faulty or defective item? Most stores offer free returns, as long as you send the item back within 30 days. If you have questions about your order, you can always email, call, or live chat with Google Express’s customer support team.