Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is the steepest refrigerator discount in Best Buy’s 4th of July Sales

By
The Whirlpool - 19.7 Cu. Ft. French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator with its doors closed.
Whirlpool

If you want to use 4th of July deals to shop for a refrigerator, there are two good ways to do so that you might not have even considered. The first is taking advantage of Samsung 4th of July deals. Despite being known for gaming supplies, phones, TVs and the like, they have smart refrigerators (and washers and dryers) that you might like as well. Your second set of possibly unconsidered options are Best Buy 4th of July deals. And, based on our analysis of everything in the sale, this Whirlpool refrigerator deal is the steepest appliance discount. You can get this French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator for just $1,700 today, which is $2,200 down from the usual $3,900. Just tap the button below and get it while the 4th’s deals are still around or keep reading to see more about it before you make up your mind.

Why you should buy the Whirlpool 19.7 Cu. Ft. French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

This is a three door refrigerator that meshes well with your countertops due to its depth of around 28-30 inches (we give a range because it depends on if you count the handle or not). The outside of it is a nice stainless steel that is easy to keep clean and shiny.

Functionally, this is not a smart refrigerator, but it doesn’t really have to be. The two upper doors make reaching items and storage simple, while spill-proof shelves keep your foods and beverages contained and the whole refrigerator clean. There’s a nice door alarm for when your refrigerator is left open — remember, this can happen not from stupidity, but from a carton keeping the door open by fractions of an inch — that will alert you and make sure you take care of the problem before the problem takes care of your food. And, speaking of keeping the insides cool by keeping the door shut, access to filtered water and ice comes easy with a recessed station in the left door. Get ice and water without ever opening a door!

To get this Whirlpool refrigerator, and take advantage of Best Buy’s absolute best appliance deal at the moment, just tap the button below. There you’ll find the Whirlpool 19.7 Cu. Ft. French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator at a price of just $1,700. Again, that’s a savings of $2,200 off of the usual $3,900 and the most you can expect to save on an appliance at Best Buy right now. Then, keep shopping with more notable Best Buy 4th of July appliance deals.

