Appliances are up to 50% off during Best Buy’s 4th of July sale

If you’re looking to shop some new appliances, then you’ll be happy to know that Best Buy is having a big 4th of July sale that you can take advantage of right now, with lots of great brands on offer, including some of the best kitchen brands on the market. There’s a huge amount of stuff on sale right now, but we’ve collected some of our favorites below, including dishwashers and refrigerators, although it’s worth checking out the whole sale using the button below. You can also check out some of these refrigerator deals and dishwasher deals, too.

Insignia 7 Cubic Foot Garage Ready Upright Freezer — $175, was $350

If you’re constantly running out of freezer space and don’t really want to spend an arm and a leg getting yourself a new refrigerator with a larger freezer, you may want to consider grabbing a standalone freezer. Luckily, Insignia, which is a budget-friendly brand, has a great stand-up fridge with a solid seven cubic feet of freezer space. It has six shelves for you to work with and can work in temperatures between 10.4° to -11.2° F, depending on what you need. The door is also reversible if you have issues with it being against the wall.

Samsung 4.5 Cubic Foot High-Efficiency Top Load Washer — $530, was $765

If you’re looking for a washer, then Samsung is a great option, and while it doesn’t have any integration with the Samsung ecosystem, it’s a good option if you’re already familiar with Samsung. It has a 4.5 cubic foot capacity, so there’s a surprising amount of space within it for usage, and the water rises up to a really high level to ensure all of your clothes are completely covered. Another nice feature is that the internal drum is made with a specific pattern that helps keep the clothes in good shape for longer, so you get less wear and tear in the long run.

LG 5.5 Cubic Foot High-Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer — $800, was $1,000

That said, if you need more washing capacity, this 5.5 cubic foot LG washer is worth considering. Not only that, but it also has app integration through the ThinQ app, which let’s you control the washer remotely and gives you access to customized washing cycles as well as remote support that will make life easier. It also has similar deep fill technology to Samsung, but it also comes with an AI Fabric Sensor that automatically chooses the best type of drum motion and cycle for your fabrics. It’s also nice that the washer front is a bit more angled to help take out the washing easier.

Samsung 27 cubic foot 3-Door French Door Counter Depth Smart Refrigerator — $1,300, was $1,800

Samsung makes a lot of appliances, but probably some of the most well-known are its refrigerators, and this massive 27 cubic foot, French-door style is a great example. Besides the absolutely massive capacity, it also comes with a lot of great features, such as SmartThings Energy, which lets you monitor the refrigerator’s power usage, as well as evenly-placed vents that help keep the air circulating around the refrigerator. It also has dual ice-makers, although they’re both internal, which is a shame if you’re a person who has always wanted an external ice and water dispenser, although it’s worth giving up that for all the other great features.