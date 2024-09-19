 Skip to main content
This Whirlpool mini fridge is only $110 today at Target — normally it’s $150

Whirlpool mini fridge in office
A useful and semi-versatile appliance you might not think about on the regular is a mini fridge or mini refrigerator. You probably already have a standard fridge. But a mini fridge allows you to extend your coverage to another area of your home. For example, a patio or lanai, an office, a game room, or even an entertainment or movie room. You can place the mini fridge in the room and cut down on the time you spend going back and forth to the kitchen. I don’t know the size of your home, but I do know when it’s time to relax, it’s better to not have to go far for a beverage or some snacks. The Whirlpool 2.7 cubic feet mini refrigerator on sale today at Target would take care of that. Normally $150, it’s only $110 today, saving you $40. Go ahead, you know you want a place to stow your brewskis.

Why shop this Whirlpool mini fridge deal at Target?

Whirlpool mini fridge deal at Target outside and inside
This isn’t a standard full-sized fridge, so you’re not going to be using it to store a ton of food. It offers 2.7 cubic feet of space across two shelves, with door compartments, and a 1.2-inch width freezer at the top. In other words, it’s excellent for some cold snacks, beverages, and maybe some leftovers. The door has a four-can dispenser and a 2-liter bottle storage. The shelves are also slide-out-friendly. If you need a wider or larger space you can slide the shelves out to make it.

So, why would you want a mini fridge like this? I’ll tell you. To store easy-access drinks or cold snacks where you spend most of your time. If you like to smoke cigars on a patio, have a seating area or sunroom, or have an extra room — like a game room — this would be perfect. It would also be excellent in a dorm if you don’t have a fridge in yours already.

The adjustable thermostat allows you to set the temperature, within the available range, of course. The coldest it can go is 27 degrees Fahrenheit for the freezer and 32 degrees Fahrenheit for the fridge portion.

Regardless, the Whirlpool mini fridge is on sale today at Target for $40 off. Normally $150, you can bring it home for just $110. You can’t beat that folks. It also saves you some money to stock up on drinks and snacks.

