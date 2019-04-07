Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Cove have new luxury appliances for your home

Share

If you’re thinking about remodeling your kitchen or upgrading your appliances, you couldn’t have picked a better time to do it. Sub-Zero and Wolf have a range of new appliances that will fit into your plans as you modernize your kitchen. The companies also have a new brand called Cove that is introducing its own line of products starting this year. From food storage to cooking to cleaning up after the fact, there is a full line of options coming later this year from the brands that will help make your kitchen feel new again.

First up, Wolf has a new line of cooking appliances that will get you whipping up all sorts of delicious meals in the comfort of your home. The brand has a new sealed burner range top that comes with four burners and a work burner spread across a 48-inch space that gives you plenty of room to work. The dual-stacked, sealed burners let you simmer, sear, and melt without scorching any of your meal. It’s perfect for everything from stir fry to stovetop popcorn. The range will be available in the fourth quarter of this year.

If you need a smaller option, the Wolf speed oven may be the better choice. An all-in-one appliance that makes the most of the space you have available, it features a 30-inch range and a variety of different cooking methods. The wall oven has the power of a microwave, convection oven, and broiling technology all built in, along with 12 different preset modes that make it easy to manage your cooking experience. It will be available during the second quarter of 2019.

As for refrigeration, check out the new Sub-Zero Pro. It’s a 36-inch refrigerator that features a classic Sub-Zero design in a smaller body. Inside this fridge, you’ll find two separate cooling systems and three different temperature zones so you can keep your food fresh and stored exactly how it should be. The crisper drawers produce a low-temperature, higher humidity environment that can kill off bacteria and mold.

Finally, there’s Cove. The new brand is offering a luxury dishwasher. Available during the second quarter of this year, the company’s dishwasher comes in two different models: one with a water softener and one without. Both models have a width of 24-inches and a style that will fit in with the rest of your kitchen. It’s the perfect appliance to make your dishes spotless again.