Today we’re covering all of the best Prime Day deals and this one… isn’t on Amazon? Yeah, Walmart is doing a summer sale as well. I know it, you know it, they know it… this is a “Prime Day” sale in anything but name. So, as part of Walmart’s Prime Day vacuum deals, you can get a Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum for just $97. That’s $102 off the usual $199 and a great reason to shop Walmart even during Prime Day. But, much like the necessity of being a Prime member to shop Prime Day deals, you’ll need to join Walmart+ to take advantage of this deal. You can join it for just a month now or if you prefer. Explore our guide comparing Walmart+ and Prime to learn more.

Why you should buy the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum is a manual vacuum cleaner for your carpets and hard floors. Not only is it good for pet hair but it also contains a 3-stage filtration system that includes a final HEPA filter layer, which will filter out up to 99.99% of the smallest particles. In a way, you can compare its power to the power of air purifiers, which often use similar technology. That dust won’t be able to hide from you, either. The Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum has six powerful LED lights that skim across the surface of your floor, easily highlight dust as dark spots along an otherwise bright surface.

With multiple cleaning modes and attachments, the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum is a great cleaning system for just about any situation. There’s a short hand-vac mode for couches and, of course, your car. Add the crevice or brush tool to get even more out of your clean. Of course, the standard vacuuming mode is fine too, with 29.5-inches of reach and a mere 2.8 pounds. One battery will get you through 40 minutes of cleaning.

So, considering becoming a Walmart+ member and get the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum for just $97. Again, that’s $102 off the standard $199 price. Then, check out our other Prime Day smart home deals, where you’ll find everything you need to get your home feeling the best, most modern its felt in ages.

