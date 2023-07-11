 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This cordless vacuum is under $100 in Walmart’s Prime Day sale

John Alexander
By
A woman vacuums her living room with a Wyze cordless stick vacuum.

Today we’re covering all of the best Prime Day deals and this one… isn’t on Amazon? Yeah, Walmart is doing a summer sale as well. I know it, you know it, they know it… this is a “Prime Day” sale in anything but name. So, as part of Walmart’s Prime Day vacuum deals, you can get a Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum for just $97. That’s $102 off the usual $199 and a great reason to shop Walmart even during Prime Day. But, much like the necessity of being a Prime member to shop Prime Day deals, you’ll need to join Walmart+ to take advantage of this deal. You can join it for just a month now or if you prefer. Explore our guide comparing Walmart+ and Prime to learn more.

Why you should buy the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum is a manual vacuum cleaner for your carpets and hard floors. Not only is it good for pet hair but it also contains a 3-stage filtration system that includes a final HEPA filter layer, which will filter out up to 99.99% of the smallest particles. In a way, you can compare its power to the power of air purifiers, which often use similar technology. That dust won’t be able to hide from you, either. The Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum has six powerful LED lights that skim across the surface of your floor, easily highlight dust as dark spots along an otherwise bright surface.

With multiple cleaning modes and attachments, the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum is a great cleaning system for just about any situation. There’s a short hand-vac mode for couches and, of course, your car. Add the crevice or brush tool to get even more out of your clean. Of course, the standard vacuuming mode is fine too, with 29.5-inches of reach and a mere 2.8 pounds. One battery will get you through 40 minutes of cleaning.

Related

So, considering becoming a Walmart+ member and get the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum for just $97. Again, that’s $102 off the standard $199 price. Then, check out our other Prime Day smart home deals, where you’ll find everything you need to get your home feeling the best, most modern its felt in ages.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Great for large rooms, this Shark Air Purifier is 45% off for Prime Day
A black Shark air purifier in a bedroom with a mother and her baby.

There are some great Prime Day deals on right now for those keen to keep the air they're breathing purified. Over at Amazon, you can currently buy the Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier for $250 so you're saving a hefty $200 off the regular price. It may have dropped to $300 in December 2022, but throughout 2023, it's only ever got as low as $330 so this is a good time to buy. If you've been waiting a little while to snag one of the better Prime Day smart home deals, this is it. It's sure to enrich your life, especially if you often suffer from allergies or have furry friends at home. The highlight of the Prime Day air purifier deals, let's take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier
Likely to be one of the best air purifiers around, the Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier can clean up to 1,000 square feet of room based on one air change per hour. That makes it perfect for large rooms like your living room, dining room, basement or other large area. If you're wondering if air purifiers work, this is going to prove it to you.

Read more
One of the best Prime Day deals is an AeroGarden Harvest for $50
The AeroGarden Harvest with a full crop of plants.

As we're rolling out Prime Day deals, we couldn't help but notice one of the best indoor smart gardens is on sale at an incredibly great rate. The AeroGarden Harvest Prime Day deal makes the device, which can bring the joys of gardening to your indoors, only $50. The indoor garden, which lets even apartment dwellers practice their green thumbs, is usually $150, so this is a markdown of $100. Even on previous sales, we've only seen the AeroGarden Harvest get down to $80 this year, so this is a deal you cannot miss if you've been eyeing the AeroGarden Harvest from afar. Just follow the button below to see the AeroGarden Harvest Prime Day deal and get yours today, or keep reading and see what all the buzz is about.

Why you should buy an AeroGarden Harvest
"I like things that you can set up and forget about. For the most part, the AeroGarden is exactly that." Those words featured in our AeroGarden Harvest review, which emphasized the ease in which everything was able to be grown from the device. Designed to grow food plants indoors, hydroponically, the AeroGarden Harvest is a great way to get healthy foods on your table without worrying about pesticides or freshness. Much like mother nature, the AeroGarden Harvest takes care of your plants, with water and light being provided in an optimal way.

Read more
We’ve found all the best Prime Day cordless vacuum deals (from $97)
A woman vacuums her living room with a Wyze cordless stick vacuum.

The time has come, again, for Prime Day deals and there are lots to choose from. But if you're like us, you're watching for the more practical items that will help you around the house, like cleaning products, smart vacuums, and beyond. As it would happen, there are quite a few deals that are already available and across several retailers, too, not just Amazon. We've picked out a few of our favorites for you, so let's not waste any time and get right into it.
Our Favorite Prime Day Cordless Vacuum Deal

You may be a bit surprised to see the Wyze Cordless Vacuum as our favorite pick, especially if you're more familiar with it being the company that makes the Wyze Video Doorbell, another budget-oriented product. That shouldn't put you off, though, since the Wyze vacuum has a couple of nice features that you wouldn't otherwise expect on a budget model. For example, air filtration is something that only tends to exist with higher-end models, so seeing it on the Wyze is both impressive and good for your air quality as you vacuum.

Read more