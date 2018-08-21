Digital Trends
Yale Assure smart locks can now keep your home secure with Xfinity

Bruce Brown
People who use Yale Assure Locks with a Yale Zigbee Network Module to secure their smart homes can subscribe to Comcast’s Xfinity Home security and automation system, Yale Locks and Hardware announced on Tuesday, August 21.

The full lineup of Yale Assure Locks includes keyed and key-free smart locks, with touchscreens or push-button code entry mechanisms, and a choice of three finishes. Customers can connect one to four Assure Locks to the Xfinity mobile app via a Zigbee Network Module.

Previously, Xfinity Home customers could not connect with the service if they owned Assure Locks. Now, however, all such customers need to do is purchase a Yale Zigbee Network Module, available on the Yale Lock and Hardware site for $50.

An Xfinity Home system connection gives homeowners additional means of monitoring and managing Assure smart locks. From the Xfinity Home website or with the mobile app, available for both iOS and Android devices, owners can check lock status and lock or unlock a door from any location, whether they are sitting in the backyard or on the other side of the globe.

Also, Xfinity Home customers with an X1 voice remote can now control connected Assure smart locks with voice commands. Say “Lock the front door,” from anywhere in the house with the remote without needing to log on to an app or website.

Owners can also configure rules for Assure Locks with Xfinity Home. For example, you could have a rule that that sends a real-time alert anytime a door is unlocked or limit the time period to a specified range of hours.

The Xfinity Home security system includes 24/7 professional monitoring service. The system also has both battery and cellular backup in case of power outages or disconnects. The Xfinity Home program costs $25 a month.

Extra Xfinity Home features such as smoke monitoring, remote thermostat control, and live video monitoring with connected cameras require compatible equipment but no additional monthly charge. For an extra $10 a month, per camera, you can also record, rewind, and review up to 10 days of video footage.

