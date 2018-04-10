SimpliSafe and August Lock integrate smart locks with security systems

Share

Your smart lock now comes with a smart security system. On Tuesday, April 10, security firm SimpliSafe announced a new partnership with smart lock maker August Home that will integrate SimpliSafe’s offerings into these 21st-century locks. With this new collaboration, SimpliSafe customers will be able to automate locking and unlocking the August Smart Lock and August Smart Lock Pro as they arm and disarm the SimpliSafe security system.

“Our mission is to make every home secure,” Chad Laurans, SimpliSafe’s founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We’ve taken the time to work hand-in-hand with the August Home team to ensure that the integration offers not only convenience, but also the strongest, most reliable protection possible, building on our promise of a total home security platform.”

Now, when you disarm your system via the SimpliSafe Key Fob, Keypad, or mobile app, you will also find that your smart lock automatically unlocks so that you can seamlessly access your home. On the flip side, when you arm your security system, you will automatically lock your August Smart Lock, introducing another built-in element of home protection.

Moreover, this partnership now allows customers to control their entire lock and security systems from afar. If you find that a friend or a guest needs access to your home, you only need to open the companion mobile app, unlock your August Smart Lock, and disarm your SimpliSafe system. Once they’re safely inside or have left the premises, you can re-lock and re-arm everything once again.

“The integration with SimpliSafe combines state-of-the-art security with secure keyless entry to your home. With the touch of a button, users can now arm and lock or disarm and unlock their door, adding another layer of security and control to users’ smart home automation,” Jason Johnson, co-founder and CEO for August Home, said in a statement.

This new compatibility will begin rolling out in May to all SimpliSafe customers who are subscribed to the company’s interactive professional alarm monitoring plan. If you’re looking to integrate an August product, you need an August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge to connect the Bluetooth lock to Wi-Fi. So if you’re looking to introduce some extra security to your home, you may look to this two-in-one solution.