Yale’s refreshed Sync security system set to launch in Europe

A refreshed security system from Yale is making its way to Europe, according to an announcement made by the company at the IFA 2018 show in Berlin this week. The security systems and lock manufacturer is bringing the new Yale Sync Alarm, its next-generation home security system, to European customers starting October 1.

The new system, which starts at 299 euros (about $350 U.S.) is a revised and refreshed follow-up to the company’s popular Yale Smart Home Alarm System.

Yale has been busy announcing new integrations as part of its strategy to enable all of its devices, gadgets, systems, and services to be voice-controlled. The new alarm system is integrated with Amazon’s Alexa to enable customers to turn the system on and off and to check whether windows or doors are open. The Yale Sync Alarm also coexists nicely with Philips Hue smart lights, causing connected lightbulbs to flash green once when users turn the alarm system on and off. If the alarm goes off, all the Philips lights will flash red repeatedly.

IFA is a prime launching pad for the new system, which will only be available in Europe through Amazon’s U.K. site from October 1 to the end of the year, augmenting Yale’s newly minted relationship with Amazon.

Yale U.K. also launched two new versions of its W- Fi-connected cameras for European markets at the show. The indoor camera will begin shipping October 1 and the outdoor camera will begin shipping in January.

Yale’s IFA news follows hot on the heels of a fairly major update that adds Google Assistant integration to its popular Nest x Yale lock and the accompanying Nest Hello Doorbell. Users can now use their Google Home smart speaker or a smartphone to issue commands through Google Assistant to check the status of a lock remotely, lock their doors remotely, or integrate the Nest x Yale lock into a Google Routine (“Goodnight” triggers ldoors to lock and lights to turn off, for example).

The new features still can’t unlock Yale locks via Google Assistant, although Yale has enabled that feature through the Nest Connect or Nest Guard products. The Nest x Yale lock costs $249, or $279 when bundled with a Nest Connect.