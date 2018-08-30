Digital Trends
Smart Home

Yale’s refreshed Sync security system set to launch in Europe

Clayton Moore
By
yale sync announcements ifa smart alarm kit

A refreshed security system from Yale is making its way to Europe, according to an announcement made by the company at the IFA 2018 show in Berlin this week. The security systems and lock manufacturer is bringing the new Yale Sync Alarm, its next-generation home security system, to European customers starting October 1.

The new system, which starts at 299 euros (about $350 U.S.) is a revised and refreshed follow-up to the company’s popular Yale Smart Home Alarm System.

Yale has been busy announcing new integrations as part of its strategy to enable all of its devices, gadgets, systems, and services to be voice-controlled. The new alarm system is integrated with Amazon’s Alexa to enable customers to turn the system on and off and to check whether windows or doors are open. The Yale Sync Alarm also coexists nicely with Philips Hue smart lights, causing connected lightbulbs to flash green once when users turn the alarm system on and off. If the alarm goes off, all the Philips lights will flash red repeatedly.

IFA is a prime launching pad for the new system, which will only be available in Europe through Amazon’s U.K. site from October 1 to the end of the year, augmenting Yale’s newly minted relationship with Amazon.

Yale U.K. also launched two new versions of its W- Fi-connected cameras for European markets at the show. The indoor camera will begin shipping October 1 and the outdoor camera will begin shipping in January.

Yale’s IFA news follows hot on the heels of a fairly major update that adds Google Assistant integration to its popular Nest x Yale lock and the accompanying Nest Hello Doorbell. Users can now use their Google Home smart speaker or a smartphone to issue commands through Google Assistant to check the status of a lock remotely, lock their doors remotely, or integrate the Nest x Yale lock into a Google Routine (“Goodnight” triggers ldoors to lock and lights to turn off, for example).

The new features still can’t unlock Yale locks via Google Assistant, although Yale has enabled that feature through the Nest Connect or Nest Guard products. The Nest x Yale lock costs $249, or $279 when bundled with a Nest Connect.

Don't Miss

Whole Foods' free deliveries for Amazon Prime expands to more cities
simplisafe
Product Review

Invisible until you need it, SimpliSafe is a no-hassle way to watch your home

These days, there a lot of do-it-yourself home security systems out there. How do you choose? Simplisafe’s latest offering brings together beautiful hardware and the ability to customize your home security package. We do wish that we…
Posted By Terry Walsh
petco alpineai voice content strategy
Smart Home

Petco is fighting the competition with voice-activated content on smart speakers

Petco has partnered with Alpine.AI, a developer of skills for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, to develop voice content to position the company as the best source of pet information and products.
Posted By Clayton Moore
bose home speaker 500 soundbar 700
Home Theater

Bose one-ups Apple, Amazon with a $400 smart speaker, two new soundbars

Bose has launched three new smart speaker devices, including a pricey, Alexa-enabled smart speaker and two smart soundbars to its lineup, chasing Sonos into the world of assistant-integrated whole-home audio.
Posted By Parker Hall
amazon prime book box
Smart Home

Amazon’s Prime Book Box is now available to all Prime members in the U.S.

Amazon's Prime Book Box service, which delivers curated children's books, is now available for Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. They can have new books delivered to their doorstep as often as once per month.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Abigail Bassett
buy lg free google home mini
Smart Home

Best Buy is bundling the new Lenovo Smart Display with the Google Home Mini

Best Buy is now including a complimentary Google Home Mini, which retails at $49, with every purchase of the 8-inch Lenovo Smart Display, a popular new device that is also powered by Google Assistant.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best sales this weekend wayfair
Deals

Give your home an upgrade with the Wayfair Labor Day sale

Labor Day isn't just about taking a break from your labors, it's about enjoying the fruits of those labors. If you're looking to save big on mattresses, kitchenware, home appliances, and more, the Wayfair Labor Day sale has got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
how to make cold brew coffee iced
Smart Home

How to make cold brew coffee at home

Whether you're a casual joe drinker or a coffee addict, you can likely tell the difference between a good cup and a bad one. Check out our guide to making some of the best coffee we've ever tasted.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu
kangaroo motion sensor low cost smart home security xz3zubk8
Smart Home

Kangaroo’s security system offers home protection at an affordable price

Setting up a smart home security is typically expensive, but Kangaroo is setting out to bring down the cost of keeping your home safe by introducing a new line of internet-connected motion sensors that start at $30.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
nanoleaf canvas modular wall lights ifa 2018
Smart Home

The modular Nanoleaf Canvas will light up your entire wall

Nanoleaf introduced its Canvas modular lights at IFA 2018. The lights can be layered on a wall in any pattern to create a unique lighting experience that you have complete control over.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
sharp ifa 2018 appliances smart intellidos 10kg washing machine
Smart Home

Sharp’s smart home lineup at IFA covers all major appliance needs

Sharp has announced a whole smart home’s worth of major appliances, from clothes washers and dryers to a dishwasher, a fridge with a built-in vacuum-pack sealer, and a five-shelf oven.
Posted By Denny Arar
tempow tap bluetooth protocol multi audio
Home Theater

Tempow’s new Bluetooth software ties your smart home together

You can sync your smart speakers with your Bluetooth speakers and even your TV to create multi-room audio or surround sound with Tempow’s new software.
Posted By Simon Hill
Google Booth CES 2018
Smart Home

Google Assistant goes bilingual, lets you speak two languages interchangeably

As multicultural households become more common, Google has stepped up its language support, announcing that the Google Assistant can now recognize and speak two languages interchangeably.
Posted By Clayton Moore