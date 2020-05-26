How to watch Rick and Morty online: stream season 4 for free

Loyal fans of Rick and Morty? Parents currently over-exposed to youth-targeted at-home programming? Animation lovers just looking to unwind with some raunchy, late-night content? There are many camps of TV watcher likely delighted that the popular series is in the process of unspooling its fourth season, supplying some hilariously twisted weekly comic relief. The new season of the series airs Sundays at 11:30 p.m. ET through May 31. And, as is the case with many TV series still in the midst of their latest season’s runs, the simplest way to watch Rick and Morty online is through one of the various live-streaming TV options.

Season 4 carries on the adventures of Rick Sanchez, a mad-scientist type, partly inspired by Back to the Future’s Doc Brown — and an alcoholic and seriously bad role model to boot — who takes his nerdy teenage grandson, Morty Smith, and occasionally Morty’s sister, Summer, on some wacky, sci-fi-inflected adventures. (And there’s no question that leaving home and time-traveling seem especially appealing right now!)

Created by: Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland

Cast: Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer

Number of Seasons: 4

How To Watch Rick and Morty Online In The U.S.

The show’s three previous seasons (31 episodes, each running from 21-24 minutes sans ads) can be enjoyed by Hulu subscribers now, but to keep totally up to date with season 4, and not have to wait until late October or early November when it’s scheduled to be added to the Hulu library, they’d also need the Live TV feature. A one-week free trial for that service is perpetually available, but it would cost $55 per month to continue on after that.

Other Live TV options for watching Rick and Morty online include Sling TV, FuboTV, and AT&T TV Now, formerly DirecTV Now. Of those, first-time subscribers can sign up for a free seven days at Fubo and AT&T TV NOW, and following that period, both have assorted rate packages to choose from starting at $50.

Adult Swim, the mature-viewing arm of Cartoon Network that has broadcast Rick and Morty since the show’s start in 2013, is running a free, continual live stream on their website, but who really wants to watch a show in random order? Better news is that the first five episodes of Season 4, with ads, can be viewed chronologically and for free. Episodes 6 and 7 remain locked at the moment but can be accessed by cable users who can sign in with their subscriber login info.

There are still 60 future episodes promised for the series, but, for now, all shows to date can also be purchased by the episode or the season via Amazon Prime Video and Vudu in standard or high definition.

