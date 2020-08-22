The UFC is once again heading to Las Vegas, where bantamweights Pedro Munhoz and Frankie Edgar will be facing off at the UFC Apex on Saturday. If you don’t have access to ESPN with your regular TV or streaming service provider and are looking for a way to watch the UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar livestream online this weekend, then now’s the perfect time to sign up for ESPN+ and enjoy all the action right on your computer or mobile device. Below, we’ve got everything you need to know about UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Munhoz including air times, fight cards, and how you can watch it live.

Edgar vs. Munhoz Date: Saturday, August 22

Edgar vs. Munhoz Time: 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Edgar vs. Munhoz Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Edgar vs. Munhoz Arena: UFC Apex

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Munhoz online in the U.S.

For cord-cutters and anybody else who doesn’t have ESPN with a cable or streaming TV package, the best way to watch the UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Munhoz livestream online this Saturday is with ESPN+. For $6 per month or $50 per year, ESPN+ lets sports fans stream everything from MMA to baseball right on their computer or mobile device. It’s also the simplest and most economical way to watch UFC fights online, and it’s currently the only way you can stream live UFC pay-per-view events.

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Munhoz Fight Card

Main card (8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT)

Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield

Marcin Prachnio vs. Mike Rodríguez

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Takashi Sato

Preliminary card (5:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. PT)

Mariya Agapova vs. Shana Dobson

Amanda Lemos vs. Mizuki Inoue

Austin Hubbard vs. Joe Solecki

Dwight Grant vs. Calen Born

Jordan Wright vs. Isaac Villanueva

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Carlton Minus

Timur Valiev vs. Mark Striegl

After being postponed three times due to complications from the ongoing health crisis, the long-awaited bantamweight bout between Brazilian fighter Pedro Munhoz and American Frankie Edgar will finally be happening. Edgar, with a record of 22 wins and eight losses, is a seasoned combatant in the UFC and is the former lightweight champion. He has moved across weight classes twice now, first down to featherweight (where he twice unsuccessfully challenged for the title); UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar will be his bantamweight debut after moving down in weight again and signing a new multi-fight contract with the UFC.

Edgar’s first fight at this new weight class will be against Pedro Munhoz, who is ranked fifth on the UFC’s bantamweight roster with a record of 18 wins and only four losses. Both men are entering UFC Apex in Las Vegas following recent defeats, but Edgar — getting on in years at age 38 — has had a rougher time of things lately. The former lightweight champ was defeated in his two latest bouts and has won only one of his last four fights, while Munhoz has won three of his last four. Frankie Edgar is understandably eager to prove he’s still got what it takes to hang in the Octagon, but Pedro Munhoz will be no less hungry for a win here as it could line him up for a title shot in the near future.

The co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar is a light heavyweight contest between veteran fighter Ovince Saint Preux (24-14) and up-and-comer Alonzo Menifield (9-1). There are currently 11 fights in total planned for the main and preliminary cards, with the prelims starting at 5:30 PM ET and the main event slated for 8:30 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action by signing up for ESPN+ now.

