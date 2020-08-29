How to watch UFC Fight Night online: Live stream Smith vs. Rakic

Fight fans are gearing up for their weekly MMA fix, with Anthony Smith facing off against Aleksandar Rakic at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight. If you’re looking for a way to watch the UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Rakic live stream this evening, then now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ so you can catch all the action online. Read on to find out more about the Smith vs. Rakic fight card, air times, and how you can watch it; if you’re also looking to stream Adesanya vs. Costa live on September 26, then you can grab this ESPN+ and UFC 253 pay-per-view bundle and save 25%.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Rakic Date: Saturday, August 29, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Rakic Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT (Main Card)

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Rakic Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Rakic Arena: UFC Apex

How To Watch UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Rakic Online In The U.S.

The best way to watch the UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Rakic live stream online is by signing up for ESPN+, a premium streaming app that brings a cornucopia of live sports content, analysis, interviews, documentaries, exclusive shows, and more right to your PC’s web browser or a mobile device via the ESPN app. ESPN+ rings in at just $6 per month or $50 for an annual subscription, but if you’re also planning to watch the UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa live stream next month, then you can grab this bundle deal that gets you a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 253 pay-per-view package for just $85, saving you $30.

UFC Smith vs. Rakic Fight Card

Main Card (9 PM ET/6 PM PT)

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny

Alexa Grasso vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Ricardo Lamas vs. Bill Algeo

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cuțelaba

Preliminary Card (6 PM ET/3 PM PT)

Maki Pitolo vs. Impa Kasanganay

Mallory Martin vs. Hannah Cifers

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Zak Cummings

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Sean Brady vs. Christian Aguilera

The main event at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Rakic is a light heavyweight bout between a seasoned MMA veteran and a promising up-and-comer. American fighter Anthony Smith has been fighting professionally since 2008 and currently holds a record of 33 wins and 15 losses. A middleweight for most of his career, Smith moved to light heavyweight in 2018 (where he is currently ranked fifth) and has won four of his six fights at this weight class. Despite his long run in professional MMA, Smith has not yet held a title, and he unsuccessfully challenged Jon Jones for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship last March.

More UFC

Smith’s opponent is Aleksander Rakic, a rising star from Austria who currently holds a record of 12 wins and only two defeats. Rakic signed on with the UFC in 2017 and has won four of his five fights since then, but his single UFC loss was his most recent fight last December. Rakic and Smith are both entering the Octagon at the UFC Apex having lost their latest bouts, so each man will be fighting hard to claim the win at this UFC Fight Night — a victory that will bring one of them closer to a shot at the light heavyweight title.

Editors' Recommendations