4 big battery phones the OnePlus 13T will need to compete with

Table of Contents Table of Contents Oppo Find X8 Ultra Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max

People always say that big things come in small packages. That may just be the case for the OnePlus 13T, the first T model in the OnePlus phone line in three years. It’s a little smaller than the flagship OnePlus 13 model thanks to its 6.32-inch OLED display and a weight of 185 grams, but OnePlus recently revealed on Chinese social media platform Weibo that it will house (translated) “the world’s first 6,260mAh glacier battery.” That breaks the record held by the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, which had a 6,100mAh battery.

A 6,260mAh battery guarantees a longer lifespan — and, in turn, more screen time — for people looking to get their hands on the OnePlus 13T. However, it’s not going to be the only phone on the market with a larger-than-life battery. Other phones that have come before it come pretty close in battery size and energy — the latter of which OnePlus has not given much information of in terms of charging power and speed. Here are four big battery phones that the OnePlus 13T will have to keep up with once it releases.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra

Just like the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra edges close to the OnePlus 13T in that it bears a 6,100mAh battery, which pairs remarkably well with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The energy it expends at that size varies day to day, depending on your usage patterns. The battery life can go up to 48 hours, but a considerable amount of screen time and camera usage can leave you with 30 hours of battery life left.

Its charging speed is incredibly fast. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra gets a full charge in just 36 minutes, but if you’re running low and need a quick charge when you’re out somewhere and only have a wall plug, you’ll get a 24% charge in five minutes and a 62% charge in 15 minutes — all thanks to the 100W SuperVOOC charger. Sadly, you can only get this phone in China. So, if you’re looking to get a Good luck trying to import it to the U.S.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is the largest phone in the Google Pixel 9 lineup, with 16GB of RAM and a battery big enough for it to live up to its name, which is 5,060mAh. However, a battery being that large doesn’t necessarily guarantee the best battery life. If you stream a lot of videos, scroll through social media, and play games on the phone, its battery life runs between 15 and 16 hours. But if you don’t do much of anything on it, whether you’re only using it for work or are trying to limit your screen time as much as possible, then it’ll last you about 36 hours.

The charging speed is not exactly the best, either. At 37W of wired charging, it takes the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 30 minutes to charge up to 70% and 90 minutes to reach full charge, depending on the charger you use. It supports up to 12W of wireless charging with Qi compatible chargers, but that’s still not fast enough.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts a 5,000mAh battery, which is cutting it pretty close with the first two phones. Its battery life is pretty decent, lasting up to 48 hours with three hours of screen time a day, not including gameplay. However, if you do play games, record video, and use AI programs such as Gemini or ChatGPT, then you’ll run out of juice within 24 hours or less.

With up to 45W of wired charging, the Galaxy S25 Ultra takes 65 minutes to get a full charge, 30 minutes to get 75%, and 20 minutes to get 50%. For a battery as big as it is, all of those charging speeds are extremely decent to contend with whether you’re at home or elsewhere and need to charge your phone in a hurry.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Despite being the biggest phone in the iPhone 16 line, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 4,685mAh battery. While that’s not an impressive battery size for an iPhone, let alone a Pro model iPhone, its battery life lasts a full 48 hours with at least five hours of screen time a day, not including gaming. That’s still reliable battery life even by industry standards.

Wired charging gives you about 27W to 30W of power, depending on the charger you use. That gives the iPhone 16 Pro Max 30 minutes to get a 50% charge, and 30 minutes longer to get the other half of the battery’s juice. MagSafe charging expends 25W of charging speeds, but charges the phone at pretty much the same amount of time as wired charging. Either way, that’s pretty impressive for a moderately large battery.