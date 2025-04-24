 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

4 big battery phones the OnePlus 13T will need to compete with

By
OnePlus 13T
OnePlus / Weibo / OnePlus / Weibo

People always say that big things come in small packages. That may just be the case for the OnePlus 13T, the first T model in the OnePlus phone line in three years. It’s a little smaller than the flagship OnePlus 13 model thanks to its 6.32-inch OLED display and a weight of 185 grams, but OnePlus recently revealed on Chinese social media platform Weibo that it will house (translated) “the world’s first 6,260mAh glacier battery.” That breaks the record held by the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, which had a 6,100mAh battery.

A 6,260mAh battery guarantees a longer lifespan — and, in turn, more screen time — for people looking to get their hands on the OnePlus 13T. However, it’s not going to be the only phone on the market with a larger-than-life battery. Other phones that have come before it come pretty close in battery size and energy — the latter of which OnePlus has not given much information of in terms of charging power and speed. Here are four big battery phones that the OnePlus 13T will have to keep up with once it releases.

Recommended Videos

Oppo Find X8 Ultra

The camera on the Oppo Find X8 Ultra in White
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Just like the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra edges close to the OnePlus 13T in that it bears a 6,100mAh battery, which pairs remarkably well with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The energy it expends at that size varies day to day, depending on your usage patterns. The battery life can go up to 48 hours, but a considerable amount of screen time and camera usage can leave you with 30 hours of battery life left.

Related

Its charging speed is incredibly fast. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra gets a full charge in just 36 minutes, but if you’re running low and need a quick charge when you’re out somewhere and only have a wall plug, you’ll get a 24% charge in five minutes and a 62% charge in 15 minutes — all thanks to the 100W SuperVOOC charger. Sadly, you can only get this phone in China. So, if you’re looking to get a Good luck trying to import it to the U.S.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Someone holding the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is the largest phone in the Google Pixel 9 lineup, with 16GB of RAM and a battery big enough for it to live up to its name, which is 5,060mAh. However, a battery being that large doesn’t necessarily guarantee the best battery life. If you stream a lot of videos, scroll through social media, and play games on the phone, its battery life runs between 15 and 16 hours. But if you don’t do much of anything on it, whether you’re only using it for work or are trying to limit your screen time as much as possible, then it’ll last you about 36 hours.

The charging speed is not exactly the best, either. At 37W of wired charging, it takes the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 30 minutes to charge up to 70% and 90 minutes to reach full charge, depending on the charger you use. It supports up to 12W of wireless charging with Qi compatible chargers, but that’s still not fast enough.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The back of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts a 5,000mAh battery, which is cutting it pretty close with the first two phones. Its battery life is pretty decent, lasting up to 48 hours with three hours of screen time a day, not including gameplay. However, if you do play games, record video, and use AI programs such as Gemini or ChatGPT, then you’ll run out of juice within 24 hours or less.

With up to 45W of wired charging, the Galaxy S25 Ultra takes 65 minutes to get a full charge, 30 minutes to get 75%, and 20 minutes to get 50%. For a battery as big as it is, all of those charging speeds are extremely decent to contend with whether you’re at home or elsewhere and need to charge your phone in a hurry.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max in Desert Titanium.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Despite being the biggest phone in the iPhone 16 line, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 4,685mAh battery. While that’s not an impressive battery size for an iPhone, let alone a Pro model iPhone, its battery life lasts a full 48 hours with at least five hours of screen time a day, not including gaming. That’s still reliable battery life even by industry standards.

Wired charging gives you about 27W to 30W of power, depending on the charger you use. That gives the iPhone 16 Pro Max 30 minutes to get a 50% charge, and 30 minutes longer to get the other half of the battery’s juice. MagSafe charging expends 25W of charging speeds, but charges the phone at pretty much the same amount of time as wired charging. Either way, that’s pretty impressive for a moderately large battery.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander is a gaming and mobile writer at Digital Trends. She blends fair coverage of games industry topics that…
Is it OnePlus or Nothing? I try two brilliant bargain phones to find out
A person holding the OnePlus 13R and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

I’ve been using, and very much enjoying, the OnePlus 13R for the last week. But it got me thinking, I spent several weeks with the Nothing Phone 3a Pro recently too, and it’s cheaper to buy than the OnePlus phone. This was a chance to look closely at two phones which I've liked very much to find out if it's worth buying the more expensive one, or if you can save a bit of money and pick up a bargain. What's more, the two phones also share a common, but unusual link between them, just to spice things up even more.
What’s the connection?
OnePlus 13R (left) and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The unusual connection linking the two together is Carl Pei. Pei co-founded OnePlus, and after moving on from the company he founded Nothing. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is the brand’s most recent release, sitting slightly higher in the range than the Nothing Phone 3a. The brand thrives on brilliant marketing, some of it straight out of the original OnePlus playbook, and goes to great efforts to build a healthy, vibrant community around its products.

Read more
Your OnePlus 12 is picking up these useful features
OnePlus 12 Glacial White held in hand against a marble surface.

Several new features are being rolled out for OnePlus 12 users as part of the OxygenOS 15.0.0.701 update, which is based on Android 15.

This update, which includes the March 2025 security patch, primarily focuses on enhanced customization for the home screen. Users can now resize app folders to either 1x2 or 2x1 dimensions. Additionally, the dock can accommodate five apps when the home screen is set to display four apps per row. OnePlus 12 users will also enjoy improved music player controls for Spotify within the Live Alerts feature.

Read more
OnePlus’ pocket rocket incoming after 13T appears in another leak
The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus Watch 3.

OnePlus announced its flagship OnePlus 13 series at the beginning of the year with the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R both arriving around the same time. There's another model that is set to join the series that keeps popping up in rumours however, and that's the OnePlus 13T.

The Chinese company previously confirmed this week that the device exists and that it will be called the OnePlus 13T, so we know it is coming. OnePlus has also described it at as "small and powerful device" and said it would debut in China later in April. 

Read more