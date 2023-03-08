5 iPhone 14 colors I wish Apple had released instead of yellow

Apple released its new yellow color for the iPhone 14 yesterday. And it looks great! It’s a bright, punchy yellow hue that’s much more saturated than some of the other available colors for the iPhone 14.

But as much as I love and appreciate the color, it also got me thinking about what else Apple could have done in terms of new iPhone 14 colors. In an alternate reality, what other colors might we have seen for the iPhone 14? With that thought nagging at my brain, I put my crude Photoshop skills to the test to imagine a few other iPhone 14 colors I wish Apple had released instead.

Dark green

While we don’t have a green iPhone 14, Apple was a big fan of the color last year with the iPhone 13 family. In March 2022, the company released two green shades for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro — including a standard green for the former and a more muted alpine green for the latter.

A dark green iPhone 14 wouldn’t look all that different from the green iPhone 13, so I get why Apple didn’t go this route. But considering how damn good the green iPhone 13 looked, I wish it had! Apple could have concocted a more saturated green to differentiate the two models just enough while still delivering a green iPhone hue that looks fantastic.

Gray

I can hear you right now. “Of all the colors you could wish for, you chose gray?” It’s a dull-sounding color, I know, but I think it would make for a solid addition to the iPhone 14 color lineup. Black is great for people who want an ultra-stealthy look, while white is a starker, brighter option.

But what if you want something in between? A matte gray iPhone 14 would fit the bill perfectly. It’d also look excellent paired with a Space Gray M2 MacBook Pro. Call it boring if you want, but I’d be happy to see a gray iPhone 14 join the ranks.

Mint

Going back to something more visually interesting — can you imagine a mint iPhone 14? It could be a sort of callback to the green color Apple used for the iPhone 11 in 2019, which had a very light, minty hue to it. Now that it’s been a few years, it would have been a perfect time to bring it back.

I find that there’s something just so calming about a good mint color. It looks refreshing and peaceful, and isn’t something we see very often in the smartphone design world. Apple created a great mint color once before, and with the iPhone 14, I wish we had seen it again.

Orange

In all the years it’s been making iPhones, Apple has never released an orange model. Why? Your guess is as good as mine, but I think it’s high time Apple changes that. The iPhone 13 was rumored to come in orange, as was the iPhone 14 Pro. But time and time again, it never happens.

As my quick mock-up shows, an orange iPhone 14 would have looked incredible. It’s not as intense as (Product) Red and it’s a darker hue than yellow. I think the right approach here would be a bright, saturated orange rather than something dark and muted. We ultimately didn’t get that with the iPhone 14, but I certainly wish we had.

Purple

Last but certainly not least, how good would a purple iPhone 14 have looked? The iPhone 14 Pro already comes in the lovely deep purple color, so pairing the iPhone 14 with a similar (but different) purple color of its own would have added some great symmetry between the two models.

If Apple had gone the purple route, it would have been great to see a punchier, more saturated purple color. The deep purple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are very dark and subdued — almost appearing gray in certain lighting conditions. A more intense purple for the iPhone 14 would have been immensely cool to see.

