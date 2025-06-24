 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Adobe made the best iPhone camera app you haven’t tried yet, and it’s free

By
Indigo camera core controls.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

A year ago, a rather interesting camera tool came out from the house of Lux, makers of the fantastic Kino and Halide apps. The tool is called Process Zero, which essentially ripped the images of Apple’s computational adjustments and delivered a pristine photo. 

I even compared the current-gen iPhone with the iPhone 6s and realized the ills of computational photography. What I noticed repeatedly was that algorithmic processing makes the photos look sharper and more colorful, but they aren’t always accurate. And in doing so, they lose their natural charm. 

Recommended Videos

That’s one of the reasons why vintage camera filter apps are popular, and film photography is also having its moment. The latest name to throw its hat in the iPhone camera arena is Adobe, and the solution is called Project Indigo, a camera app that wants to replicate the “SLR-like” look on your iPhone. 

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

What’s it all about? 

Indigo is what you would call a distilled pro-grade container. You get a healthy few manual controls, and even the ability to decide the number of frames that must be fused. On the other end of the rope, you get a custom image processing, aka computational photography pipeline, developed by Adobe’s team. 

Indigo camera processing.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

It allows only photo capture, and throws a dedicated night mode into the mix, as well. The fun part is that despite the manual controls, the app keeps capturing pictures even before you hit the shutter button. Those “extra” frames are a part of the fusion system to ensure that your photos don’t have motion artifacts or look blurry. 

On the qualitative side of things, Adobe says it performs “mild tone mapping, boosting of color saturation, and sharpening.” Adobe claims it doesn’t perform smoothing effects, and even retains noise in the pictures to deliver an authentic shot. 

The most alluring aspect of Indigo’s image capture is the multi-frame super-resolution, which kicks into action as soon as you kick beyond 2x or 10x (aka the natural zoom range of the lenses). For zoom capture, there are a few compromises. For example, if you’re pushing the iPhone 16 Pro’s 5x telephoto lens and electronic stabilization is enabled, Adobe says the frame is cropped by 10%, and some drift also happens, though image quality remains unaffected. 

Indigo camera homepage.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Moreover, it’s an AI-based scaling, so the results might not always look as refined. On the positive side, zooming in on long-range shots shows less grainy textures than a picture clicked using the pre-installed iPhone camera app. Moreover, all the images clicked by Indigo are saved in a DNG format, which is lighter than Apple’s ProRAW files, but contains nearly as much detail. Plus, DNGs are ideal for editing, so there’s that. 

Now, let’s talk about the Pro-grade controls. There’s a histogram at the top to display sensor data, but you can also enable the timer, composition grids, a level indicator, and zebra-striping from the settings section. You can play with exposure time and ISO, focus, white balance, and exposure compensation. Indigo can’t lock the exposure at the moment, but Adobe says it will land soon in the Indigo app. 

How is the output? 

Right off the bat, the iPhone’s camera would seem to capture sharper photos with a more vibrant color profile. But when you compare the shots clicked by Indigo, a few differences become apparent. First, surface textures start looking a tad unrealistic due to the sharpening done by the iPhone. 

iPhone
Ca / Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Moreover, the approach it takes to rendering highlights and shadows is rather brute, because the focus is always on delivering brighter pictures with more surface details, so you often miss out on how light reflections and darker areas of a frame naturally looked.

Indigo’s clicks look a tad softer, and they take a more mellow approach to reducing noise even in daylight shots, so the pictures seem like a more accurate rendition of the real frame.

Indigo.
Captured by Indigo. / Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

When we talk about realism, it’s not just the light behavior, but also the color chemistry. As the iPhone prefers higher exposure, elements like the tree foliage tend to look overtly vibrant. Indigo takes a more subtle approach to the image processing, and as a result, the leaves look more natural, albeit a tad subdued at saturation. The real gem is the editing pipeline.

Indigo captures the same frame in two formats: JPEG (with HDR and SDR looks) and DNG. From the app’s built-in gallery, as you export photos to Lightroom, the DNG files are imported automatically, which gives you a lot more headroom with editing. Take a look at the image below, where I achieved that look in just about 15 seconds: 

Edited shot by Indigo.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The situation is not too different during low-light capture. The iPhone tends to go with a higher exposure, and as a result, struggles with color realism, especially when there are light streaks of different colors coming in from different directions. Indigo does a much better job at handling colors atop reflected surface light, especially at high zoom range when frame fusion kicks into action. 

Captured by iPhone in low light.
iPhone Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

In the images below, which are taken at a 10x zoom level, the iPhone struggles with containing noise not just around the light source, but also the wall. There’s a lot of grainy texture, and the real coat of paint looks entirely different, muddying up the contrast. It has more elements to see, but at the same time, it also looks chaotic.

Captured by Indigo in low light.
Indigo Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The frame captured by the Indigo app shows much better control at separating strong illumination from the object’s boundary, giving it a sharper look in total darkness. Moreover, it has a far more restrained grain output, and most importantly, the wall’s color is true to the real shade of paint coat applied over it. 

Fixing the iPhone’s camera flaws

Here’s another sample. Take a look at this shot of a cloudy day. Once again, the iPhone goes for a warmer color tone, with a high level of sharpening done to the cloud texture. The color of the sky, however, is bluish and more accurate in the shot captured by the Indigo camera app. Moroever, it also does a better job of exposing the foliage in the trees. 

Daylight shot of the clouds captured by iphone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Yet, it’s not a straightforward victory for either. If you zoom in, you’ll notice that the iPhone retains a tighter control over sharpness and texture, and as a result, the windows on the building and the tree leaves appear a lot sharper. In the picture clicked by Adobe’s app, you will notice a lot of grainy texture in the background elements and a lack of clarity with lines and shapes.

Daylight shot of the clouds captured by Indigo.
Indigo Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Indigo really shines where the iPhone runs into its limits. Take a look at the low-light shots below, which were captured at 10x zoom range from a rather dark alley. The iPhone struggled with handling noise and produced a lot of grain in the picture. Almost everything, including the direct and indirect light streaks, looks fuzzy.

Low light comparison of Indigo and iPhone.
Indigo (left), iPhone (right) Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Indigo benefited from using the Multi-frame super-resolution tech. I manually set it to merge 32 shots while still in handheld mode. The resulting shot was a night and day difference compared to the native iPhone camera app. The image is smoother, with far better contrast, color output, and subject sharpness. It lacks the typical characteristics of night mode photography on smartphones. 

Cat picture capture by iPhone camera app.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Finally, this is my favorite sample, where I put macro capabilities to the test. Once again, the iPhone defaults to a yellowish color tint. In doing so, it couldn’t properly highlight the color of the iris. At close range, it also gave a fuzzy character to the fur above the eye region, and there’s a lot of noise around the nose area.

Cat picture capture by Indigo camera app.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

In the shot captured by Indigo, the fur texture is cleaner and looks more natural. The app also did a fantastic job at bringing out the eye color and the subtle pink on the nose, without giving it the same tint as the rest of the frame. 

Should you jump in?

Now, before you get too excited by the premise of a free camera app made by Adobe, and one which offers a superior output compared to the iPhone, there are a few aspects you must keep in mind. The Indigo app tries to solve one of the iPhone’s biggest camera woes: the algorithmic processing. 

Most of the time, it does a fantastic job, but there are a few gaps that apps like Indigo try to fill. Color realism, better night mode output, and pro-grade controls are just a few of them. But to get the best out of it, you must know the basics of frame composition controls. 

Indigo camera phone heating warning.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Moreover, the secret sauce is simultaneous DNG capture, a file format that is tailor-made for post-processing and editing in apps. Specifically, Adobe Lightroom which is loaded with fine-tuning tools, but pretty expensive at the same time. 

Then there are a few technical hiccups. Image processing takes a lot of time, and if you close the app, the progress is lost. Moreover, the app is quite demanding on the local resources, and I regularly got “iPhone overheating” warnings while taking pictures. 

If you like to tinker with pictures, go ahead and play with Indigo. Otherwise, for an average iPhone user, it’s just another camera app. You just might end up liking it. Otherwise, the pre-installed iPhone camera app will serve you just fine.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

4 phones you can buy instead of the Motorola Razr 2025
Spring Bud Razr 2025 half open on a desk with the Display turned on

If you’re looking for one of the best folding phones, the new Motorola Razr 2025 is likely high on your list. It offers the iconic Motorola experience at a more affordable price than its siblings, and as I discovered in our Razr 2025 review, it still feels just as premium, especially thanks to its larger battery.

However, folding phones won’t be for everyone, and while the Razr 2025 features cutbacks in well-done ways, it’s still not as premium as its more illustrious siblings. There’s the Razr Plus 2025, essentially the same as the Razr 2024, and the new Razr Ultra 2025, the best flip phone you can buy right now.

Read more
Here’s one fella who can’t wait to get his hands on the iPhone Air
Alleged concept render of the iPhone 17 Air in black.

The so-called “iPhone Air” is apparently on the way, despite Apple remaining characteristically tight-lipped about such a device. 

Numerous leaks have suggested that the iPhone Air, which is expected to launch this fall along with the iPhone 17, will be just 5.5mm thick, making it easily Apple’s slimmest handset yet. 

Read more
5 phones you should buy instead of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
A person taking the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge out of a pocket.

It's an undeniable fact that smartphones have gotten larger and larger over the years. Samsung is trying to turn back the years with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, a smartphone that embraces everything we love about modern phones, but tries to make it just that little bit more svelte. The result is a phone that's just 5.9mm thick, making other flagships look like lumbering brutes.

The Galaxy S25 Edge's slimness is going to mean compromises, of course — chiefly, the battery size is smaller than its competitors, and while the build is thinner, there's a worry that could make the phone easier to damage. All of this is pure supposition until we get chance to review the phone, of course, and if you're considering buying the S25 Edge, we'd recommend waiting until our final review until you make a decision. But that doesn't change the fact that there are a number of strong smartphones out there that can do the S25 Edge's job well, and sometimes, better. Here are five phones you should buy instead of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Read more