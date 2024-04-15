 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

This crazy headband uses music and brainwaves to make you a better athlete

Andy Boxall
By
A person wearing the Alphabeats headband.
Alphabeats

This company wants you to put on a headband and listen to music while the device’s sensors in it read your brainwaves to help you focus and to increase your sporting performance. It’s called Alphabeats, and the electroencephalogram (EEG) headband combines with your choice of music and an app on your phone to help train your brain to either stay in its top-focused state or concentrate on its requirements in the moment, whether that’s relaxation, recovery, or sleep.

Aimed at professional ahtletes or highly motivated amateurs, Alphabeats won a CES 2023 Innovation award and is now available for pre-order. It costs $499 at the moment, but the price will increase to $689 after the promotional period ends. You probably won’t be surprised to learn (given the recent growing and  unfortunate trend) that this price includes a year’s subscription to the service, but at the time of writing, there’s no information about how much the subscription will cost after the first year.

Train your brain to operate at its optimal state.

Recommended Videos

Alphabeats works with feed.fm to provide your favorite music, or to play what’s described as “science-backed functional music” to focus your mind and encourage relaxation and meditation. While you’re listening through your choice of headphones, the app shows brainwave activity from the EEG headband, apparently allowing you to “train” your brain to operate at its optimal state for what you’re trying to achieve. It’s not exactly clear how you do this, but it has something to do with training programs run in the app itself.

These training sessions vary between an eight-minute focus boost to a 12-minute training program for recovery. The focus at the moment is on athletes and competitive sports people and is pushed as another tool to increase personal performance, just like buying a new set of running shoes or a new piece of equipment made especially for you. It’s not the first wearable to use an EEG and brainwave activity, as products like the Muse headband and Kokoon’s headphones have come before it, along with oddments like the NeuroLeet headband for gamers.

A person wearing the Alphabeats headband and using the app.
Alphabeats

Alphabeats itself has been around for a while, and early on focused on using the app to boost how music can relax you. At the time, it used heart rate variability (HRV) and breathing rate to gauge effectiveness. This approach is similar to the Moonbird we tested recently.

Now, it has shifted to an EEG, Alphabeats works with BrainBit, which supplies the headband to work with the app. You can pre-order the Alphabeats headband and app for $499 now, but it’s only available in the U.S., and the offer ends May 19, when the price will increase. The app is available for iOS and for Android phones with Android 13 or later.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Best smartwatch deals: Samsung, Google, Apple, Fitbit, and Garmin
The Nike Globe watch face on the Apple Watch Series 9.

A smartwatch makes a great accessory whether you plan to use it for some style or in place of one of the best fitness trackers. Most have impressive capabilities for fitness enthusiasts, and if you make your way up to some of the best smartwatches you’ll even find features that can rival what you’ll find in phones. And while all of this may sound like it puts a new smartwatch into high price ranges, there are actually a lot of great smartwatch deals taking place right now. We’ve rounded up all of the best smartwatch deals, and they include models from brands like Garmin, Samsung, Apple, and Fitbit. So whether you’re looking for a smartwatch to pair with your Apple devices or a smartwatch powered by Android, read onward for more details on how to save.
Garmin Venu Sq -- $189, was $200

The Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch is a great option for anyone in search of a smartwatch that crosses over between a fitness device and a fashion accessory. It features the broadest range of all-day health monitoring features, which include things like energy level monitoring, respiration and stress tracking, and sleep tracking. You can easily download songs to the Garmin Venu, including playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music or Deezer, as well as other third-party music providers. The Garmin Venu makes great accompaniment when you’re deep into a workout, and its classy, luxurious design looks great when you’re out on the town.

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals: Get the foldable for free
YouTube Flex mode features on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

While there are a lot of great foldable flip phones that you can grab, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the best folding phones on the market right now. It has excellent performance, some of the best cameras on any Samsung device, and the overall build quality makes it feel luxurious. Of course, all this quality comes at quite a premium, and with a device that can cost over $1,000, depending on which model you want to grab, you'll want to snag a deal on it. That's why we've gone out and found some of our favorite deals out there, either as a direct discount or through trade-in deals for both locked and unlocked models of the phone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Samsung

Go directly to the source by buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Samsung, and you can get up to $600 instant trade-in credit. It depends on what phone you're trading in but it's useful if you prefer to go direct.

Read more
I think I took a photo of a ghost with my smartphone
OuttaFocus Ghost Photo Promotional Image

I take thousands of photos each year, but to my knowledge, I’ve never taken a photo of a ghost before. That is, until now. I unwittingly captured a series of creepy images when out taking pictures with a new smartphone and they showed something so spooky, so unearthly, so bone-chillingly terrifying that I couldn’t believe my eyes.

But what actually was this anomaly? I wanted answers, and I knew the truth was out there.
How I captured it
Ghostly floating orb Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more