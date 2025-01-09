The Amazfit Active 2 was just announced, so the first model is on sale

Investing in a smartwatch is one of the best ways to get on top of your daily, weekly, and long-term health and fitness goals. Big brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, and Garmin are the brains behind some of the top models on the market, but if you’re looking for a solid alternative, we recommend the Amazfit Active Smartwatch 35.9mm.

We also heard news at CES 2025 that we’ll be getting an Amazfit Active 2 reasonably soon, so it comes as no surprise that the O.G. model went on sale. Still, it’s one of our favorite smartwatch deals of the day, and it’s about time a company gave the Apple Watch a run for its money!

Why you should buy the Amazfit Active

Combining the best of two classic Amazfit designs (the Amazfit GTS and Amazfit GTS Mini), the new and improved Amazfit Active 2 boasts up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge and 30 days when using Battery Saver Mode. Zepp’s first-party OS is fast and intuitive to work with, allowing you to use and customize your new wearable to match your wants and needs best. We were also excited to learn about the watch’s AI features. Optimize your schedule and lean on the Active’s generative AI to put together a personalized workout plan for you!

Other noteworthy features include over 120 sports modes, over 100 personalized watch faces, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, along with iOS and Android device compatibility.

We’re not sure how long this sale is going to stick around, but here’s hoping $90 becomes the new official price for the Amazfit Active sooner rather than later (now that the Active 2 is on the horizon). Save $20 when you purchase Zepp’s Gen 1 wearable right now. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best fitness deals and best NordicTrack deals.