As a part of the Amazon fall event, the tech giant announced a new generation of Halo with the Halo View.

At $80, the Halo comes with an AMOLED touchscreen interface and a seven-day battery life. It has a host of features, inclusing a yearlong Halo Subscription. Rolling out in early 2022, the new Halo will also be compatible with Halo Nutrition, which aims to optimize eating habits to create healthier lifestyles.

The wearable will also include Halo hardware to monitor intense workouts and heart rate for an optimized fitness experience. This wearable will work in conjunction with the Halo Fitness app, and will provide studio workouts.

Sporting three colors, this device will be available in time for the holidays.

