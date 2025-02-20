 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Amazon to retire its Android app store

By
Amazon AppStore logo.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Changes are on the horizon for Android devices later this year. Amazon has announced that starting August 20, it will discontinue its app store for Android devices. Additionally, Amazon will end its Coins digital currency, which users have been using to purchase games and apps from the store. The changes were noted in a support document for developers.

In the note, the company says:

Recommended Videos

“Starting August 20, 2025, you will no longer have access to the Amazon Appstore on your Android device. We will also be discontinuing the Amazon Coins program on August 20, 2025.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

In making the announcement, Amazon said any coins not redeemed by August would be refunded.

The changes only affect users on non-Amazon devices. The store will remain functional on Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire Tablet products.

After the August deadline, users can no longer download or use apps from the store on Android.

According to a company spokesperson: “We’ve decided to discontinue the Amazon Appstore on Android to focus our efforts on the Appstore experience on our own devices, as that’s where the overwhelming majority of our customers currently engage with it.”

Every Android device user is familiar with the Google Play Store, the most popular Android app store. However, third-party app stores are also available due to the platform’s open nature. The decision to shut down the Amazon AppStore on Android is likely due to low use.

This isn’t the first time Amazon has discontinued its app store on non-Amazon devices. Last year, it pulled the store on Windows, which launched in 2021.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Android 16 wages war on ugly app stretching and letterboxed screens
Android apps scaling across different form factors.

The first beta of Android 16 is out now, ready for developers and enthusiasts eying new tricks on their supported Pixel hardware. There is not much to unpack, save for live updates (a watered-down take on Apple’s Live Activities system), support for the Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec, and camera night mode activation facility in apps.

The most important change, however, is what Google calls app adaptivity. In a nutshell, app windows will be freely resizable for all screen sizes, and in every orientation.

Read more
It’s 2025 and the OnePlus Pad 2 is still my favorite Android tablet
OnePlus Pad 2 and keyboard propped open

For decades, smartphones have progressively grown larger, and subsequently, so have tablets, and the lines between big phones and small tablets have grown progressively more blurry. Some companies make smaller phones or tablets, but these are exceptions to the rule.

A case in point is Samsung’s tablet portfolio. Samsung debuted the Galaxy Tab S10 series in October but dropped a replacement for the regular Galaxy Tab S9. The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra pick up where their predecessors left off, but if you’re a Galaxy Tab S9 user, you’ll either have to buy the FE series or switch to an alternative.

Read more
I’m using an Amazon Kindle Scribe for the first time — and I love it
Handwritten notes using different pens on a Kindle Scribe.

As someone who does a lot of writing for a living, reading is a key part of my life. They go hand in hand, after all. But most of my reading these days is focused on news articles rather than books. Thankfully, going back to Kindle devices and other e-readers has changed that, and I’ve rediscovered my love of reading, well, books.

Personally, I have found the base model Amazon Kindle (2024) that I purchased to be good enough for the basics. After all, as long as I can read on an e-ink display, it’s getting the job done. Right?

Read more