An Apple insider says a new iPad is coming in spring 2025. Here’s what we know

Apple did not release any new iPads in 2023. However, this year marked a significant change with the introduction of all-new versions of the iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. Notably absent from this list is the standard iPad, which hasn’t been updated in nearly three years. This is expected to change in the coming months. According to MacRumors, Apple plans to release an updated iPad alongside the iPhone SE 4 in spring 2025.

While limited information about the upcoming iPad is available, several details have emerged in recent months. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new tablet is expected to support Apple Intelligence, just like all iPads released in 2024 do. This support suggests that the 11th-generation iPad will likely have a newer A-series chip and at least 8GB of RAM.

The new iPad is not expected to include Apple’s upcoming custom 5G modem. According to MacRumors’ source, this chip is expected to debut on the iPhone SE 4 before being introduced in the iPhone 17 series next fall.

Recently, Apple released iOS 18.2 to the public, bringing many Apple Intelligence features to supported devices, including Image Playground, Genmoji, and Siri-ChatGPT integration. The first beta version of iOS 18.3 suggests that we can expect fewer new features in that update, though additional features may be added before the final release.

The first iPad was introduced in 2010, and only one size was available for the first two years. This changed in 2012 with the introduction of the first iPad mini. A year later, the first iPad Air temporarily replaced the singular “iPad” in the lineup. The first iPad Pro was announced in 2015.

After a three-year absence, a standard iPad rejoined the tablet lineup in 2017 with the fifth-generation model. Since then, new models have been released regularly, with the latest being the 10th generation. The current iPad is Apple’s least expensive tablet, starting at $349.

We could see the new iPad and iPhone SE 4 launch as early as March; iOS 18.3 could arrive as early as next month.