 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

An iPhone that isn’t the iPhone 15 is selling fast in Japan

Trevor Mogg
By

Apple released the iPhone 15 last month, with the new device offering two screen sizes of 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches.

The arrival of the latest iteration of the tech giant’s popular handset saw the company banish from its online store the iPhone 13 Mini, which, as its name suggests, offers a smaller 5.4-inch display.

Recommended Videos

The smaller design, which arrived with the iPhone 12 in 2020, proved popular among those who found the larger iPhones cumbersome or simply too heavy in the hand.

Related

But the adoration never translated into significant sales, prompting Apple to drop the diminutive device with the launch of the iPhone 14 last year.

In Japan, fans of the Mini clearly remain, with the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini seeing a recent spike in demand among shoppers there, according to a recent report by Nikkei Asia.

In the week following the launch of the iPhone 15, customers were quick to seek out the iPhone Mini handsets on the online marketplace Nicosuma, with sales of both models reportedly doubling compared to the previous week. Interest in the more compact device appears to have been sparked by Apple’s decision to remove the iPhone 13 Mini from its online store when it released its latest handset last month.

“Used smartphones are now the main option for people who want the iPhone Mini series,” said Masatoshi Ohno, head of the consumer division that operates the online shopping site.

As Nikkei Asia points out, the more affordable prices that come with used phones are another factor driving the sales of Apple’s smaller iPhone. The best-priced iPhone 15, for example, comes with 128GB of storage and costs 124,800 yen (about $830) in Japan, while a used iPhone 12 Mini, albeit with half the storage at 64GB, can be had for as little as 40,000 yen (about $265), and an iPhone 13 with 128GB for 70,000 yen ($465).

For those wanting a smaller screen with a brand new iPhone, the only option is the 4.7-inch iPhone SE (2022), which starts at $429. But the device has a dated design and the large top-and-bottom bezels mean that despite the more compact display, the footprint is only a little smaller than the 6.1-inch iPhone, leaving cost as the only real advantage.

In the market for a used iPhone? Then check out these tips on how to get a great deal.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Is the iPhone 15 Pro Max camera as good as Apple says? I found out
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro seen from the back.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (left) and iPhone 15 Pro Max Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has the best camera on an iPhone ever. At least, that’s how Apple made it sound during the launch event, so is it true? To rightfully claim this title, it doesn’t need to beat the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or any other Android phone; it needs to beat the iPhone 14 Pro. Until very recently, it had the best camera on an iPhone ever.

Read more
Motorola’s newest folding phone is cheaper than the iPhone 15
A person holding the closed Motorola Razr 40.

Motorola is finally putting its most affordable foldable phone on the shelves in the U.S. The Motorola Razr (2023) will be up for preorder from Motorola’s official website starting October 12, while AT&T, Boost Infinite, Boost Mobile, Consumer Cellular, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Xfinity Mobile will get it a week later.

The most alluring aspect of the Motorola phone is its asking price, which puts it strictly in the midrange segment despite offering sophisticated foldable phone engineering. For a limited spell, the device will go for an irresistible sticker price of $600. It will also be sold unlocked via Amazon and Best Buy, in addition to Motorola’s own storefront.

Read more
My iPhone just blew me away — and it’s not the new iPhone 15 Pro
A close-up of the iPhone 14 Pro's camera module.

“How the hell did this photo put my DSLR click to shame,” said a fellow reporter after we captured a few night mode shots of a dark valley. The conversation happened soon after we crossed the world’s highest motorable road, the Umling La Pass, at an elevation of 19,300 feet above sea level.

I used the iPhone 14 Pro to capture the images below, and my friend had a Sony DSLR mounted on a tripod to click a long exposure shot. It was never meant to be a comparison between a phone and a DSLR. We all know where that conversation goes. A majority of elements that are visible in the photo were nearly invisible to the naked eye, which makes it even more impressive.

Read more