Android 15 Beta 4 has arrived. Here’s why it’s so important

Google has just released the fourth beta update for Android 15. This one doesn’t add much in terms of new features, but it does push the software to another key milestone in terms of platform stability. Developers can lock in all the crucial changes before the final public release.

This would be the second one, actually, as Android 15 reached the first platform stability stage with the arrival of the Android 15 Beta 3 update in June. “Developer APIs and all app-facing behaviors are now final for you to review and integrate into your apps, and apps targeting Android 15 can be made available in Google Play,” explains Google.

One of the biggest shifts in the latest beta update is the move away from PNG-based emoji font files to those based on the vector format. A crucial benefit of vectors is that they are scalable without losing visual quality, making them an ideal choice for responsive design across various screen sizes and resolutions.

The decision was made a couple of years ago with Android 13, but Google kept both in flux to give developers time to shift from PNG to SVG vector foundations. Now, Google is ready to make the jump, and as a result, some phones (read: Pixels) will exclusively rely on vector emojis.

Nothing screams design revolution better than crisp vector emojis, eh?

The update also tweaks app activity behavior, keeping apps active unless they are launched or the user interacts with them. With this update, Google is also releasing Private Space to the masses.

One of the most eagerly anticipated features of Android 15, Private Space lets you create a hidden space for apps behind a layer of passcode or biometric security. This is a perfect space to keep banking, communication, gallery, and social media apps hidden in plain sight from prying eyes.

There are a whole bunch of other features that are now ready for developers to integrate. Among them is a new exposure model for camera capture that lifts the quality of images captured in lowlight situations. Partial screen sharing is among my favorite additions.

The ability for an app to flag when it’s being recorded is also a solid addition. We have a detailed overview of Android 15 from its preview days and will soon bring an exhaustive review as the public release inches closer.