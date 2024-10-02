The Android 16 code name has leaked, and it’s not what we expected

We’re still waiting for Android 15 to fully release, but we’ve already found a potential code name for Android 16. Almost every Android version has had a delicious-sounding internal code name (for example, Android 15 is Vanilla Ice Cream, and Android 14 was Upside Down Cake), but Android 16 is named slightly differently, with a nuttier note: Baklava.

Mishaall Rahman from Android Authority received a tip from another developer named teamb58, who took a deep dive into Google’s AOSP (Android Open Source Project) and found the name tucked away within the code. While it might seem silly to make guesses about an operating system based on dessert names, Android has a history of changing its naming scheme when a major shift happens. The change from an ice cream-themed name to a pastry indicates changes to Android 16 besides the name.

Of course, it’s not random — each Android version starts with the following letter of the alphabet. With Vanilla Ice Cream as the current version, the next name should begin with a W. The fact it restarts at B indicates a significant shift.

In addition, some unnamed Google devs have mentioned the second quarter of 2025 as the launch date. Android usually releases OS updates in the second half of the year, but Android 15’s delays have thrown a wrench into things. Android 16 may be ahead of schedule, or it might simply have a slightly different release time frame because of Android 15’s late launch.

This discovery already has experts pondering the name change and what it might mean for Android development. While there are a lot of theories, there’s no confirmation on anything yet. We’ll refrain from throwing out theories, but it’s exciting (and relieving) to know Android improvements continue even with the holdups around Android 15.