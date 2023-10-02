 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

iPhone 15 Pro overheating? Apple is (finally) on the case

Trevor Mogg
By

If your new iPhone 15 Pro is still running hotter than expected, then don’t fret as Apple is onto it.

Soon after the new handset started landing in the hands of customers three weeks ago, many quickly found that it seemed to heat up way more than expected.

Recommended Videos

Apple stayed silent on the issue but has finally acknowledged it and is promising a fix soon.

So why are the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices overheating?

Well, the tech giant said in a recently issued statement that it’s identified “a few conditions” that can cause the handset to heat up more than usual.

Related

First, it offers run-of-the-mill reasons like “increased background activity” during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device. It also said that using a more powerful charging adapter, like those offering 20W of output, could warm up the phone more than usual.

But it also revealed that its engineers have discovered a bug in iOS 17 that’s “impacting some users,” and promises that it will be resolved by a software update, though it offered no timeline for its release.

It added that some apps are also conflicting with the new Pro models, causing them to overheat, and says it is working with the developers of those apps to fix the issue in software updates, according to a Bloomberg report.

An Apple spokesperson mentioned that apps such as Instagram, Uber, and the game Asphalt 9 have been causing the new top-end iPhones to overheat, adding that Instagram has already resolved the issue via an update rolled out at the end of last month.

While some have suggested the problem could be linked to the new A17 Pro chip that’s found in the 15 Pro handsets but not in the regular iPhone 15 models, Apple insisted that the issue is not related to hardware.

Other recent reports have suggested that to ease the overheating, the tech company would have to deliberately impair the performance of the new processor, but the company has reassured customers that this will not be necessary.

Apple says the extra heat will not impact the phone over the long term, so the advice is simply to sit tight and wait for the update.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
After 3 days, I love these 4 things about the iPhone 15
A green iPhone 15 on a green bench.

Apple’s new iPhone 15 has hit the streets, and boy, it’s a pretty great upgrade from its predecessor. You now have the Dynamic Island, USB-C, an A16 Bionic processor, and a mighty 48MP main camera that can do up to 2x optical zoom. To top it off, the standard iPhone 15 models have a new matte finish back glass with color infused throughout the material.

I’ve only had the iPhone 15 for a few days now and will be working on the full review for Digital Trends in the coming days. But after just spending a couple of days with it, I’m already thoroughly impressed with the iPhone 15, even though I typically go for the Pro models myself.
The new matte back is absolutely lovely

Read more
Does the iPhone 15 have an overheating problem? Here’s what we know
Someone holding the Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 series have been launched with much fanfare, but it seems that not all users are completely satisfied with the new handsets. Despite the many improvements and new features that come with these phones, users of both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 have taken to social media to complain about overheating issues.

While this may not be a cause for immediate alarm, it is certainly something that Apple and its team of engineers will need to monitor closely, assuming there is a system-wide problem, which there might not be. The last thing anyone wants is for the new phones to become a safety hazard or for users to suffer damage to their devices.

Read more
4 things Android phones still do better than the iPhone 15
Clockwise from top: natural titanium iPhone 15 Pro, Nothing Phone 2, green iPhone 15, and Obsidian Black Google Pixel Fold.

The Apple iPhone 15 lineup is here, which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Dynamic Island and USB-C are now available across the lineup, the standard models get a big camera boost to 48MP, the Pros get the new Action button, and the Pro Max even has a fancy new tetraprism telephoto lens for 5x optical zoom.

While all of this sounds impressive, Apple’s iPhone lineup is still behind the competition. Android phones have had some of these features for a while now — and even do some things a lot better.
Faster USB-C charging

Read more