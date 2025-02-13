 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple gets relief for an AI ache. It could fix Apple Intelligence for everyone

By
Apple Intelligence update on iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Apple Intelligence has spurred some notable delays that extend well into 2025. Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

It’s no secret that Apple’s AI efforts, especially on the iPhone, haven’t quite managed to create a stir, neither in terms of capabilities, nor the pace of innovation. The company, however, has finally managed a breakthrough in one of its biggest markets, which is also the central part of its product manufacturing operations.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that Apple has picked Chinese giant Alibaba to lead its AI efforts in the country. So far, iPhone and Mac users in China haven’t been able to take advantage of the Apple Intelligence tech stack. That’s due to the regulatory norms in China, which mandate a local partner to offer such services.

Recommended Videos

So far, Apple hasn’t been able to pick a partner for offering generative capabilities aboard its phones and computing devices. For the rest of the world, Apple Intelligence arrived months ago, featuring the company’s own work with generative AI tools and some extra help from OpenAI’s GPT stack.

Related

Why this is a massive breakthrough?

The deal with Alibaba is a crucial development for multiple reasons, as the company races to recover its slumping market share and stay competitive in the face of local rivals, including a resurgent Huawei. Apple was previously rumored to be in talks with other names such as Tencent and Baidu for serving AI features in China.

“Apple has been very selective. They talked to a number of companies in China, and in the end they choose to do business with us. They want to use our AI to power their phones,” Joseph Tasi, chairperson of Alibaba Group, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Alibaba's Qwen AI model running on an Android phone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

There is no word whether Alibaba will remain Apple’s sole AI development partner for the Chinese market. Elsewhere, despite its deal with OpenAI, Apple is reportedly open to the idea of bringing Google’s Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude to the Apple Intelligence ecosystem.

Alibaba is no small fish in the AI pond. Merely a couple of weeks ago, the company released its Qwen 2.5 AI model. The company said it not only outpaces the buzzy new AI agent that is DeepSeek, but also the recent models from Silicon Valley AI titans like OpenAI and Meta.

“Qwen 2.5-Max outperforms almost across the board GPT-4o, DeepSeek-V3 and Llama-3.1-405B,” the company claimed in an official statement, as per Reuters. According to Hugging Face, Qwen powers the world’s top ten open-source large language models (LLMs).

Fixing Apple Intelligence for the whole world?

AI is a huge deal in China, especially in the context of smartphone innovation. “Mainland China’s AI-capable smartphone market experienced a remarkable 591% year-on-year growth in devices shipped in Q3 2024,” says a Canalys report.

Canalys report detailing uptake of AI by smartphone brands in China.
Canalys

Every major smartphone player in China — including Xiaomi, Huawei, Vivo, and Oppo — now offers on-device as well as cloud-based implementation of AI features. The idea is not too different from how you experience on-device Gemini Nano on Google Pixel phones and the Galaxy AI stack on Samsung devices such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Speedy progress with optimizing these on-device AI models, reduction in costs, and improved performance have played a key role in democratizing AI smartphone features in China. In fact, the players are adopting closed as well as open-source ecosystems, which further picks up the pace for innovation.

The best example of China’s rapid progress in the AI field is DeepSeek, which sent the US-based AI companies into a frenzy and wiped billions of dollars from the stock market in one go. Of course, it was also quickly adopted by smartphone makers such as Honor.

Apple Intelligence on the Apple iPhone 16 Plus.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

At the same time, a robust policy framework and focus on privacy have only encouraged local smartphone brands to embrace AI in China. Apple is following a similar approach to Apple Intelligence. But its deal with Alibaba could be beneficial for Apple customers across the world.

Thanks to their quick adoption of AI, Chinese smartphone labels have been able to build AI-driven experiences at a rapid pace. From fun media editing to productivity tools for calls and connected computing, the progress has been quite impressive to witness.

Apple’s deal with Alibaba could very well offer a template for quicker AI feature development. Once that wheel starts spinning, the company would simply have to load those tricks atop the AI models it is already using with Apple Intelligence for the rest of the world.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
I love Google Gemini, but I’ll take Apple Intelligence any day of the week
Gemini Advanced on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

If you’re looking for the best AI experience on a phone, chances are two different AI makers come to mind. For the iPhone 16, Apple Intelligence is the answer, while for Pixel 9 series — and the best Android phones — it’s Google’s Gemini. Of course, you can also download Gemini as a standalone app on the iPhone, but Apple Intelligence is the default AI option.

Both companies offer a range of nearly identical features, at least in what they promise to offer, but there are also nuanced differences. Google Gemini is mostly focused on using AI to help you create, edit, and generate content. In contrast, Apple Intelligence focuses more on personal use cases and integration across a range of apps.

Read more
Apple admits this Apple Intelligence feature still needs a lot of work
Setting up Notification Summaries feature on iPhone.

Apple’s ambitions of serving a reliable AI experience on iPhones are off to a rough start. The BBC recently highlighted how one of the new Apple Intelligence features that summarizes notification alerts has been making up news and serving misleading information.

The company is now making a course correction with the latest iOS beta update, which disables AI notification summaries for news apps, and makes a host of other preventive changes. The update in question is 18.3 Beta 3, and it is now widely available for testers. Here's what to expect.
Changing the tone

Read more
Apple’s 2024 ended well, but AI trouble is on the horizon
Apple Intelligence on the Apple iPhone 16 Plus.

New research into smartphone shipments shows Apple remains the top brand for market share worldwide, but it has slipped in China, a crucial market, and the blame likely lies in its inability to launch Apple Intelligence there.

Apple will take solace in its 23% market share worldwide at the end of 2024, according to the numbers from analysts IDC, which although down from the end of 2023, is still far ahead of rival Samsung in second position with 15% market share.

Read more