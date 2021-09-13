  1. Mobile
Apple AirPods 3 to launch alongside iPhone 13 at ‘California Streaming’ event

By

Apple will be announcing its third and latest generation of AirPods during tomorrow’s California Streaming event, which will also see the launch of the iPhone 13, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, a Taiwanese tech analyst. You’ll be able to watch the event live starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 14, on Apple-TV compatible devices and YouTube. 

Last updated March 2019, the AirPods 2 have been woefully due for an upgrade. Interestingly enough, Apple is reportedly going to continue to keep the AirPods 2 on the market. This could mean one of two things: The AirPods 2 could potentially drop in price alongside this announcement offering a more budget-friendly true wireless earbud option for iPhone users or the upcoming AirPods 3 could be sold at a higher price point. To put it in perspective, the AirPods 2 with the charging case will currently set you back $159, which is competitive with some of the nicer options you get from Jabra and Samsung. 

Rumors about the AirPods 3 have been rampant in recent months. Most notably, the new AirPods are not expected to feature noise-canceling. While we would have loved to have seen that feature on this model, Apple will most likely keep noise-canceling an exclusive feature of the AirPods Pro and Airpods Max lines, at least for the foreseeable future. 

According to Bloomberg, the AirPods 3 may have a shorter stem for a more comfortable ear fit, similar to the AirPods Pro.  They may also come with fitness-tracking sensors for a more customized fitness experience that also ties into the Apple Watch, which is also expected to get a new model, the Series 7, at the event. 

We’ll be covering “California Streaming” in detail, so be sure to keep an eye on what gets announced on September 14.

