Teardown of rumored Apple AirPower prototype reveals complicated design

An alleged teardown video of an AirPower prototype has apparently revealed the complicated design that Apple was dealing with for the canceled wireless charging mat.

The AirPower was unveiled in September 2017 alongside the iPhone X, but the project was canceled in March 2019 as Apple said that the wireless charging mat would not meet its standards. The device reportedly had an overheating issue, and if the teardown video is real, it would explain why Apple was having such a problem.

Reliable leaker Mr-white shared images from the video, which was originally uploaded on the Chinese website Bilibili.

The video revealed a layer within the AirPower that was densely packed with wireless charging coils, and another layer that was filled with chips. The complexity of the design of the device’s internals may have resulted in the overheating issues that ultimately forced Apple to pull the plug on the project.

It remains unclear if the alleged prototype in the teardown video is real, but Digital Trends has reached out to Apple to try to get confirmation.

Apple reportedly still working on AirPower

Apple is rumored to have resumed the development of AirPower though, according to leaker Jon Prosser. Meanwhile, well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple was working on a smaller charging mat with a planned release in the first half of 2020, though that timeframe has obviously changed if the device is real.

In June, Prosser said that Apple has figured out how to make the AirPower work with the Apple Watch, as the smartwatch’s proprietary charging system had been difficult to pair with those of the iPhone and AirPods. It remains unclear, however, when Apple will release AirPower, if the rumors are true.

