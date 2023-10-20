This AirTags deal knocks 10% off a four pack

If you’re prone to misplacing your stuff, you may want to purchase a Bluetooth tracker like the Apple AirTag, especially now that it’s on sale from Amazon. You’ll get four AirTags for a discounted price of $89, for savings of $10 on their original price of $99, but we’re not sure how long this offer will remain available. These devices will help everyone in the family, so you want to get them for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Apple AirTag

The Apple AirTag is featured in our roundup of the best Bluetooth trackers because it’s very easy to use — a simple one-tap setup will instant connect the device to your iPhone or iPad. If you need to locate the AirTag, and the item where it’s placed, you just need to launch the Find My app. With Precision Finding featuring Ultra Wideband technology, you’ll know exactly where the AirTag is, with the app capable of telling you the direction and distance to your lost stuff. You can even play a sound on the AirTag’s built-in speaker for further assistance.

If the Apple AirTag on an object, pet, or person is beyond your reach, the millions of iOS devices will help. If you place the AirTag in Lost Mode, you will receive a notification when it’s detected within the expansive Find My network. The AirTag is powered by a replaceable battery that will last for more than a year before it needs a new one, and it comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Getting four Apple AirTags for just $89 is one of those Apple deals you shouldn’t miss. The $10 discount from Amazon on their sticker price of $99 may not look like much, but it’s a welcome bonus for purchasing Bluetooth trackers that will cut the time that you spend looking for things, and will give you peace of mind that you’ll always know the location of important items, your beloved pets, and your family members. You won’t enjoy these savings forever though, so if you want to pocket them, you need to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

