Apple closes in on crucial foldable iPhone decision

A mockup with a foldable clamshell iPhone.
Technology Aesthetics/YouTube

We’re a short time away from when Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone SE 4. Later in the year the iPhone 17 will debut, which should include an “iPhone Air” for the first time. News about perhaps a more significant new iPhone has now been leaked.

The company is close to selecting a key supplier for its next-generation foldable display technology, according to a source tied to Apple’s supply chain. This new display technology is expected to be incorporated into the company’s first foldable iPhone, which will be released in the coming years. This information comes from the Naver blog account “yeux1122” (via MacRumors).

The report says would-be suppliers must meet current industry standards for foldable phones. Perhaps more importantly, the supplier is also expected to detail ways to improve durability and provide better crease prevention. Interestingly, some U.S. suppliers are in the mix to provide some components. It would be a massive win for domestic manufacturers if this comes to fruition. Apple is expected to choose a supplier sometime between now and April. Once this happens, the new foldable could finally get past the planning stage.

The foldable smartphone market is expected to be worth up to $188.4 billion by 2033, according to Market.US. In 2024, that market was worth about $31.7 billion, so significant growth is expected over the next few years. Samsung, OnePlus, Google, and many others heavily dominate the market.

Foldable smartphones market.
Market.US

Foldable phones are undoubtedly improving each year. In the past, these models faced issues with hinge mechanisms and screen creases, among others. However, the latest phones, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Fold, have significantly advanced in both areas. Undoubtedly, Apple has studied these developments as it gets closer to entering the game.

Foldable devices, not just iPhones, could be in Apple’s future. Previous rumors have suggested the company is looking at ways to produce foldable tablets and laptops. A “giant” iPad could offer “a nearly invisible crease.” The first product could be revealed in as little as two years.

I’m eager to see how this story develops. Like many others, I’m looking forward to the release of foldable products bearing the iconic Apple logo. However, I understand that the company won’t launch a product until it is confident in its ability to manufacture it as envisioned. Whether this will take two years, five years, or even longer remains uncertain.

