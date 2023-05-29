 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Our 5 favorite Apple deals for Memorial Day 2023

Jennifer Allen
By

Memorial Day is always a great sales season for checking out the best Apple deals. Right now, there are some excellent discounts on Apple-based products including iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and AirPods. With Apple products commanding a premium price and not always enjoying hefty discounts, this is an ideal chance to save a little or a lot on some great hardware that will last you a long time to come. Let’s take a look at where you can save.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) — $200, was $249

Apple AirPods Pro 2 inside their charging case, near iPhone 14.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

We described the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) as great earbuds that just got even better. Some of the best wireless earbuds around, they offer everything you could need. Setup takes moments, especially if you already own Apple devices, with it simple to switch between other Apple products. The Apple-designed H2 chip means you get advanced audio performance, smarter noise cancellation, and more immersive sound. The active noise cancellation is twice as good as the previous model with Adaptive Transparency ensuring you can still hear important details like sirens or other noises when needed. Personalized Spatial Audio offers up superior sound that’s tuned for you with dynamic head tracking providing a more immersive experience. You also get up to six hours of listening time and 30 hours in all when you factor in the wireless charging case.

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) — $219, was $249

App Dock on the Apple Watch SE 2.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The Apple Watch SE 2 is a surprisingly cheap yet excellent smartwatch that’s a great fit for many. It’s simple to track all your workouts here with enhanced metrics giving you everything from steps taken to your running pace, calories burned, and flights of stairs taken. You also get encouragement via Apple’s Activity Rings system so you’re always pushed to go a little further on your journey. There’s access to thousands of apps on your wrist plus you can send a text or make calls as needed. It’s also possible to receive notifications if your heart rate is suddenly irregular or unusually high or low. It’s a great assistant on your wrist and it’s impressive how much it encourages you to follow healthier habits too.

Related

Apple iPad (9th generation) — $270, was $329

Apple iPad 9th Gen. 2021 on porch with toys.

It may not be the latest but the Apple iPad (9th generation) is still one of the best tablets for anyone on a budget. The tablet has an A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB of storage, and Touch ID support. It also has a 12MP front camera and a 8MP back camera for snaps or video calls. All-day battery life makes it your ideal companion throughout the day, plus it supports the Apple Pencil (1st generation) for sketching and the Apple Smart Keyboard if you want a more laptop-like experience. It’s truly versatile for such a well-priced tablet.

Apple Watch Series 8 — $329, was $399

An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best smartwatches around. It offers extensive and advanced sensors including a blood oxygen monitor, the ability to take an ECG any time, as well as notifications for irregular or unusually high or low heart rates. It also has a gorgeous Always-On Retina display that’s easy to read at all times. IP6X-certified dust resistant and swim proof, it’s ideal for every situation with being able to access so many apps and workout features sure to be helpful for many. The Apple Watch Series 8 even has all detection and crash detection, in case the worst happens during your day. It looks super stylish too.

Apple MacBook Air M1 — $800, was $999

Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The Apple MacBook Air M1 may not be the latest device any more but it’s still one of the best MacBooks you can buy. Its M1 processor is powerful and provides excellent performance whether you’re editing photos or videos, or simply hate to be wait for anything to load. 8GB of memory is sufficient alongside the processor given the latter has been calibrated with macOS in mind. It also has 256GB of SSD storage and a gorgeous looking 13.3-inch Retina display that ensures colors are vibrant and text is incredibly crisp. It also sports up to 18 hours of battery life so it’s an ideal all-day companion as you work.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Amazon’s Memorial Day sale drops the price of these AirPods to $99
Airpods 2

If you're browsing through headphone deals in search for affordable wireless earbuds, you should check out Amazon's offer for the second-generation Apple AirPods. They're part of the retailer's Memorial Day sale with a $30 discount that drops their price to $99 from $129 originally. There's still some time until the holiday, but it's not recommended to wait for it before you make your purchase because stocks may be gone by then. Buy the second-generation Apple AirPods now if you want to get them for less than $100.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods
The second-generation Apple AirPods have since been overshadowed by their successor, the third-generation Apple AirPods, and the more advanced second-generation Apple AirPods Pro. However, they remain a worthwhile purchase, especially for iPhone owners. Setting up the AirPods 2 is extremely easy -- you just need to open their case, hold them near your iPhone, and they will automatically get paired. The next time that you take them out of their case, they'll instantly connect with your iPhone. The wireless earbuds are compatible with Android smartphones and other Bluetooth devices though, though you'll miss out on certain features like hands-free access to Apple's Siri.

Read more
Apple Watch Series 8 is down to $329 right now
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.

If you've been biding your time, waiting for the Apple Watch SE to get just a bit cheaper, this is your chance. Right now the 41mm GPS-enabled model of the Apple Watch SE is down to $329 from its usual $399. A fairly significant discount for the famously stingy Apple. Check it out at Amazon, or read more about its specs to see if it's the right smartwatch for you.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 8 is in our list of the best smartwatches as the top option for iPhone owners, which isn't a surprise as Apple's products always work seamlessly with each other. The wearable device features an Always-On Retina display with easily readable text and vibrant colors, and a sleek and comfortable design that won't cause discomfort throughout its expected battery life of 18 hours. The Apple Watch Series 8 offers a comprehensive list of fitness features, such as Activity Rings that monitor your daily activities, an enhanced Workout app that gives you more ways to train, and the capability to monitor metrics like 24/7 heart rate and sleeping habits.

Read more
Both generations of the Apple Pencil are on sale at Amazon
Someone using an Apple Pencil with the 10th Gen iPad.

Recently scored a new tablet from the great iPad deals on Amazon? It's time to deck it out with the vital accessories. Thankfully there are deals on those too. For instance, the Apple Pencil, the only stylus you'll ever need for you iPad, is on sale. The first generation model is down to $79 after a $20 discount, and the second generation model is only $6 more -- $85 after a $44 discount. Check them out before Amazon cuts off the deal.
Apple Pencil (1st Gen) -- $79, was $99:

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) -- $85, was $129:

Read more