Our 5 favorite Apple deals for Memorial Day 2023

Memorial Day is always a great sales season for checking out the best Apple deals. Right now, there are some excellent discounts on Apple-based products including iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and AirPods. With Apple products commanding a premium price and not always enjoying hefty discounts, this is an ideal chance to save a little or a lot on some great hardware that will last you a long time to come. Let’s take a look at where you can save.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) — $200, was $249

We described the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) as great earbuds that just got even better. Some of the best wireless earbuds around, they offer everything you could need. Setup takes moments, especially if you already own Apple devices, with it simple to switch between other Apple products. The Apple-designed H2 chip means you get advanced audio performance, smarter noise cancellation, and more immersive sound. The active noise cancellation is twice as good as the previous model with Adaptive Transparency ensuring you can still hear important details like sirens or other noises when needed. Personalized Spatial Audio offers up superior sound that’s tuned for you with dynamic head tracking providing a more immersive experience. You also get up to six hours of listening time and 30 hours in all when you factor in the wireless charging case.

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) — $219, was $249

The Apple Watch SE 2 is a surprisingly cheap yet excellent smartwatch that’s a great fit for many. It’s simple to track all your workouts here with enhanced metrics giving you everything from steps taken to your running pace, calories burned, and flights of stairs taken. You also get encouragement via Apple’s Activity Rings system so you’re always pushed to go a little further on your journey. There’s access to thousands of apps on your wrist plus you can send a text or make calls as needed. It’s also possible to receive notifications if your heart rate is suddenly irregular or unusually high or low. It’s a great assistant on your wrist and it’s impressive how much it encourages you to follow healthier habits too.

Apple iPad (9th generation) — $270, was $329

It may not be the latest but the Apple iPad (9th generation) is still one of the best tablets for anyone on a budget. The tablet has an A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB of storage, and Touch ID support. It also has a 12MP front camera and a 8MP back camera for snaps or video calls. All-day battery life makes it your ideal companion throughout the day, plus it supports the Apple Pencil (1st generation) for sketching and the Apple Smart Keyboard if you want a more laptop-like experience. It’s truly versatile for such a well-priced tablet.

Apple Watch Series 8 — $329, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best smartwatches around. It offers extensive and advanced sensors including a blood oxygen monitor, the ability to take an ECG any time, as well as notifications for irregular or unusually high or low heart rates. It also has a gorgeous Always-On Retina display that’s easy to read at all times. IP6X-certified dust resistant and swim proof, it’s ideal for every situation with being able to access so many apps and workout features sure to be helpful for many. The Apple Watch Series 8 even has all detection and crash detection, in case the worst happens during your day. It looks super stylish too.

Apple MacBook Air M1 — $800, was $999

The Apple MacBook Air M1 may not be the latest device any more but it’s still one of the best MacBooks you can buy. Its M1 processor is powerful and provides excellent performance whether you’re editing photos or videos, or simply hate to be wait for anything to load. 8GB of memory is sufficient alongside the processor given the latter has been calibrated with macOS in mind. It also has 256GB of SSD storage and a gorgeous looking 13.3-inch Retina display that ensures colors are vibrant and text is incredibly crisp. It also sports up to 18 hours of battery life so it’s an ideal all-day companion as you work.

