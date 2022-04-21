Wish you could have faster cordless charging for your iPhone than the measly 5W you get with Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack? Well, now you can.

Thanks to a firmware update rolled out by the tech giant this week, you’ll now get a not-quite-as-measly 7.5W, enabling a slightly faster charge time for your iPhone.

In order to get 7.5W charging on the go, you’ll need to update your MagSafe Battery Pack to firmware version 2.7. In a support document on its website, Apple says that the quickest way to update the firmware is by using a Mac or iPad. To do so, plug one end of a Lightning-to-USB cable into the Lightning connector on your battery pack and the other end into your Mac or iPad, and the process should finish in about five minutes.

You can check that the update is complete by heading to Settings on your iPhone, then General > About > MagSafe Battery Pack. The firmware version should show as 2.7.

If connected to a 20W or higher power source, Apple’s $99 MagSafe Battery Pack can charge a compatible iPhone with up to 15W of power, double that of what you now get with its on-the-go charging.

Apple launched its mobile MagSafe technology with the iPhone 12 in October 2020. It uses a magnet inside the phone so you easily attach it to a compatible charging device, a process that involves a satisfying “snap” sensation as the phone connects with the charger.

Besides the battery pack, Apple also offers a $35 wired MagSafe Charger, various MagSafe-enabled silicone iPhone cases starting at $39, and a range of $59 leather wallets that snap onto the back of your iPhone using the MagSafe technology.

Third-party companies also offer alternative chargers and other accessories that utilize MagSafe. Check out Digital Trends’ carefully curated selection of some of the best MagSafe products currently available.

