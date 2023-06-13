 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Apple finally fixed my biggest problem with the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Prakhar Khanna
By
iPhone 14 Pro Max in black and white.
Prakhar Khanna/Digital Trends

Good battery life is a well-known trait of the iPhone. As a battery-anxious person, it’s one of the reasons why I shifted to iOS. The iPhone 13 Pro Max took it to the next level with excellent battery optimization that would see the phone last me an entire day with ease – no matter how heavy the usage. The same didn’t happen when I shifted to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. And it was primarily due to iOS 16. The initial versions, up until iOS 16.4, were buggy and bad with battery optimization.

I was about to move back to Android, but iOS 16.5 has me hooked. The update is one of the best in the recent past from Apple. While I’ve been testing iOS 17 for the past week on another iPhone, I installed iOS 16.5 in late May on my primary phone – the iPhone 14 Pro Max — and I’m extremely happy with what Apple has done with this version.

Recommended Videos

The iPhone 14 Pro Max’s battery problem has finally been fixed

Screen on time on iPhone 14 Pro Max display.
The chart shows 50% battery left after using the iPhone 14 Pro Max for 5 hours and 43 minutes. Prakhar Khanna/Digital Trends

I wrote in February about how the iPhone 14 Pro Max didn’t meet my expectations on the battery front, especially as an iPhone 13 Pro Max user. I’m a remote worke who likes taking advantage of the fact that I can work from anywhere, so I’m on the move throughout the month.

Related

With iOS 16, I noticed that the battery was depleting in three scenarios. First, it was draining faster than usual on apps that use location data. With 30 minutes of Google Maps use, and Uber running in the background, I remember going from 95% to 75% by the time I reached my destination. It was more noticeable whenever I had to catch a flight, with the battery going from 100% to 35% within six hours (which included commuting).

iPhone 14 Pro Max against a red background.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

To my delight, this has all changed for the better with the arrival of iOS 16.5. Since installing the update, I’ve traveled to two cities, and on both occasions my experience has been immensely better than before. Google Maps and Uber are no longer battery hoggers. I noticed a 5% battery drain in 25 minutes of Google Maps usage. It’s good news for the battery-anxious person that I am. I need my phone to stay above 25% when I’m ending my day and going back to the room near my charger, and with the latest stable update, my iPhone is giving me that battery backup.

Secondly, I noticed two other apps, namely Spotify and Twitter (which I use a lot throughout the day), were consuming more battery than usual on iOS 16.3 and iOS 16.4. While I’m no longer an active Twitter user in the current Elon Musk era, I still use the app for at least 40 minutes daily (down from 90 minutes). On the other hand, Spotify is running four to five hours in the background daily. I’m happy to report that I’m no longer facing unusual battery drain with them running in the background.

The third major battery drain was happening overnight while the phone was inactive. With iOS 16.5, I’ve noticed an improvement in standby battery drain. On iOS 15, my iPhone 13 Pro Max would drain 1% to 2% of battery life overnight, but the number rose to up to 8% on the iPhone 14 Pro Max with iOS 16.3. After installing iOS 16.5, the overnight battery depletion is at minimal levels again. While I leave my iPhone plugged into a charger overnight, I’m no longer worried if I forget to switch on the charger.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max with iOS 15 remains the gold standard for battery life on a smartphone. While the iPhone 14 Pro Max with iOS 16.5 doesn’t match its predecessor, it comes really close. I’m finally satisfied with my purchase.

Things have only improved since launch

Active Dynamic Island showcase.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

The iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched with a new feature called Dynamic Island. But it wasn’t ready at launch, and Apple announced that more apps would make use of Dynamic Island by December 2022, which didn’t happen.

I reported in February how Dynamic Island hadn’t lived up to the promises made by the company at launch. But the feature has become more and more useful in the past couple of months. Uber released Live Activities support in February, followed by Zomato and Swiggy (food delivery apps in India) soon after. With more developers embracing Dynamic Island in iOS 17, I’m sure it’ll get better as time progresses.

The immensely improved battery life on iOS 16.5 — combined with upgrades and refinements in Dynamic Island — make the iPhone 14 Pro Max one of the most improved phones of 2023. It has only gotten better with time, and if the iOS 17 beta is any indication, it is destined to get even better.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Prakhar Khanna
Prakhar Khanna
Mobile Writer
Prakhar writes news, reviews and features for Digital Trends. He is an independent tech journalist who has been a part of the…
I put the iPhone’s Dynamic Island on my Pixel 7 Pro — and I can’t go back
The expanded DynamicSpot Dynamic Island at the top of the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro got a big refresh last year, and key to that was a new selfie camera design with a pill-shaped cutout. Only, this is no normal hole -- it's the home of a new feature, the oddly-named "Dynamic Island." It's a notification bubble that lives behind the selfie camera that displays information like music tracks, timers, and anything else you need to know, but don't need a full screen for. If you're playing music on Spotify, it'll display the track name and controls. If someone calls you, it'll show the person's contact information. Waiting for an Uber? It'll show you how far away it is. It's even tied into the Face ID unlock process. It's a great use of the selfie camera — and one with a bright future.

At least, that's what we thought. The Dynamic Island has had a tough start, as app support was extremely limited, meaning it didn't live up to Apple's promises. This persisted for a number of months before the Dynamic Island finally got what it needed to live up to its hype.

Read more
I finally found an Android phone that makes me want to ditch my iPhone
Someone holding the Motorola Edge Plus 2023.

The iPhone 14 Pro is an incredible smartphone. It's been my phone of choice for the last few months — and there's very little I dislike about it. The size is perfect, it's ridiculously fast, the display looks great ... I could go on and on. Simply put, it's a phone that's done everything I've asked of it, and it's given me very little reason to look for a new go-to smartphone.

But that's starting to change. I recently wrapped up my review of the Motorola Edge Plus (2023), and the more I sit back and reflect on my time with the Android phone, I've started to realize something. I barely touched my iPhone while reviewing the Edge Plus, and even now that the review is published, I still find myself grabbing for the Motorola handset over the iPhone.
The Edge Plus feels like it was made just for me

Read more
iPhone 15: release date and price predictions, leaks, rumors, and more
iPhone 15 render by 4RMD

As great as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are, they're both already a few months old at this point, and the rumors about the iPhone 15 are well underway. We still have several months before the iPhone 15 models drop, though, as Apple usually makes iPhone announcements in the fall. In other words, there's still a lot of time for more rumors to make the rounds -- and make the rounds they will.

We're keeping all of the reports and rumors of the iPhone 15 here in a single place for your convenience, but do remember to keep in mind that these are all still just speculation. Nothing is final until Apple confirms it during an official announcement. Still, a lot of the rumors give us an idea of what to expect each year, which is unfortunate if you like surprises. Here's everything we know about the iPhone 15 so far!
iPhone 15: models

Read more