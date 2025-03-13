 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple and Google under more scrutiny, this time for mobile browser dominance

By
A person using the Chrome browser on the OnePlus 13.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

A report from a UK antitrust body, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has found that Apple and Google have such dominance over the mobile browser market that it is harming users who could be missing out on new features. With 88% of Apple users running Safari and 77% of Android users running Chrome, the situation is “not working well for consumers and businesses” and is “holding back innovation,” the CMA says, and it singles out Apple’s mobile browser policies for particular criticism.

Apple has previously been criticized for its restrictive policies around mobile browsers, as users can install browsers other than Apple’s Safari on their devices — but those browsers can only use Apple’s WebKit engine. That makes them essentially overlays for Apple’s own browser, limiting the features that can be supported on a mobile browser.

Recommended Videos

As for Google, the report criticized a revenue-sharing agreement between Google and Apple, in which Google pays Apple a chunk of its search revenue from users browsing on an iOS device. This agreement gives both companies a reason not to compete, the report says, which harms users.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The report does offer suggestions on improving the situation, such as forcing Apple to allow browser engines other than WebKit or banning the revenue-sharing agreement between Apple and Google. However, it doesn’t look like these suggestions will be put into action any time soon as the CMA is still undertaking a separate investigation into Apple and Google’s mobile dominance, which is expected to be completed later this year.

“Following our in-depth investigation, we have concluded that competition between different mobile browsers is not working well, and this is holding back innovation in the UK,” said Margot Daly, Chair of the CMA’s independent inquiry group.

“The analysis set out in our report and the range of potential interventions considered to address the market issues we have identified merits consideration by the CMA under its new powers, which have been specifically designed for digital markets. So, I welcome the CMA’s prompt action to open strategic market status investigations into both Apple and Google’s mobile ecosystems. The extensive analysis we’ve set out today will help that work as it progresses.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
TikTok returns to Apple, Google app stores in U.S.
TikTok logo on an iPhone.

The TikTok saga continues. Apple reinstated the popular app to the App Store on Thursday evening, and a short while later Google followed suit and put it back on the Play Store. The move came after Attorney General Pam Bondi reportedly sent a letter to the tech giants assuring them that they will not face any penalties in relation to a law that banned the app in the U.S. last month.

Both Apple and Google removed TikTok from their respective U.S. app stores on January 18, the day before the law banning the app went into effect. Then, on January 20, newly elected President Trump signed an executive order granting TikTok a 75-day reprieve from the ban to give his administration “an opportunity to determine the appropriate course forward.”

Read more
A native Android Apple TV app is now in the Google Play store
The Apple TV app on a Samsung Android phone.

It's been five years since the Apple TV app was launched, and we're now getting a version for Android devices -- built from the ground up for native Android integration -- in the Google Play store that will have the same Apple TV+ functionality as the Apple ecosystem version. The new app means users with Android OS 10 or later will finally have the ability to sign up for Apple TV+ on their Android-based phones and tablets to watch shows and movies like Severance, Silo, Killers of the Flower Moon, and CODA. There will be no difference in pricing on Android compared to Apple.

This should enable seamless interactivity across platforms for features such as Continue Watching -- which keeps track of where you are in a show or movie and allows you to pick up from that spot when you return, regardless of the device you watch on. Customer's Watchlist will be kept up to date across devices as well, and since purchases are linked to your Apple account, all the content you own will be accessible on any device with the new updated app. One thing missing at launch, though, will be the ability to cast Apple TV content from your Android device.

Read more
Google brings second-gen AI models to the Gemini mobile app
AI Model selector option in the Gemini mobile app for iPhones.

Earlier today, Google made a few notable AI announcements, at a time when the tech industry is peeling the layers of China’s DeepSeek AI and the search giant is staring at anti-trust heat in China. The latest from Google is an experimental version of Gemini 2.0 Pro, which is claimed to be the company’s latest and greatest so far.

“It has the strongest coding performance and ability to handle complex prompts, with better understanding and reasoning of world knowledge, than any model we’ve released so far,” says the company. This one raises the prompt context window to 2 million tokens, allowing it to ingest and comprehend massive inputs with ease.

Read more