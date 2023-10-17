 Skip to main content
The 9th Gen iPad is still at its lowest ever price after Prime Day

Aaron Mamiit
The iPad on a tablet displaying web content.
Adam Doud/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the ninth-generation Apple iPad is currently available from Amazon for just $249, which is the tablet’s lowest-ever price at Amazon and the same price it was during October Prime Day. We’re not sure why the $80 in savings on the device’s sticker price of $329 is still online, but if you’ve been looking for iPad deals, this is an offer that you won’t want to miss. Its price may return to normal in the blink of an eye, so don’t waste any more time — push through with the transaction to secure the discount.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 9th Gen

The ninth-generation Apple iPad isn’t the latest version of Apple’s entry-level tablet — that’s the 10th-generation Apple iPad — but the device remains on our list of the best iPads as the top choice for those who are on a budget. That’s because the ninth-generation Apple iPad still offers great performance by today’s standards despite the affordable price tag, as it’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip that was launched with the iPhone 11 series. The tablet may also be upgraded to iPadOS 17, which is the most recent update for Apple’s operating system for its tablets, so you won’t be missing out on the newest features.

The 10.2-inch Retina display of the ninth-generation Apple iPad is simply beautiful to look at, and for people who want a balance between a screen that’s large enough to enjoy watching streaming shows and portable enough to bring with you, it’s the perfect size. The tablet also comes with an 8MP rear-facing camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera with Center Stage that will keep you in the frame during FaceTime calls even if you move around the room.

Shoppers who are on the hunt for affordable tablet deals should set their sights on Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the ninth-generation Apple iPad, which is still available for its lowest-ever price of $249 from Amazon even though the October Prime Day is over. There’s a chance that the $80 discount on its original price of $329 doesn’t last long — in fact, it may be gone as soon as tomorrow — so if you want the ninth-generation Apple iPad for even cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

