 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Watch the iPhone 14’s car crash detection get put to the test

Michael Allison
By

With the iPhone 14, Apple introduced several nice-to-have features to the iPhone. These include the much-expected satellite communication support as well as car crash detection. Testing crash detection didn’t quite happen in many iPhone release day reviews for obvious reasons, but post-launch reviews have seen the iPhone strenuously tested for both its durability prowess and the new crash detection support.

Car crash detection is also available on the Apple Watch Series 8. It kicks into gear when your device detects a solid stop. Once that happens, the iPhone (or Watch), will dial emergency services automatically after a short delay unless the driver is physically able to cancel the call. While Apple’s marketing is one thing, you can now see how this happens with TechRax’s video on YouTube below.

“The entire iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking safety capabilities that can provide emergency assistance when it matters most. With a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new high dynamic range gyroscope, Crash Detection on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone,” Apple said. The company also says that crash detection works best with an Apple Watch and an iPhone paired together. Affected users can dismiss the crash detection prompt from the Watch, while the call is placed from the phone if needed.

Apple isn’t the only phone brand to offer car crash detection. Google’s Pixel line has supported crash detection since the Pixel 4’s first feature drop.  The company later expanded its availability to even more countries than the limited few it launched with a few months ago. Google is also thought to be expanding its availability away from Pixel to other Android phones in a future release of its personal safety app. It’s a feature that most people will hope they never have to use, but one that would come in handy if it is needed.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
See how the iPhone 14 fares in this severe durability test
A box cutter scratching the side of an iPhone 14.
Apple responds to troubling iPhone 14 Pro camera issue
An image of two iPhone 14 Pro Max's laying on top of one another.
The future of blood oxygen monitoring lies with your phone’s camera
Measuring SpO2 with smartphone camera and flash
I’ve loved my first two days with the safe, familiar iPhone 14 Pro
The Deep Purple color iPhone 14 Pro.
Best microSD cards for 2022: top picks for your camera, tablet, or drone
galaxy s8 tips and tricks
ESR Gear has all of the accouterments you need to level up your tech
ESR Gear HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger in use for work at home.
The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro cases for your new smartphone
iPhone 14 Pro feat image.
The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max cases and covers
An image of two iPhone 14 Pro Max's laying on top of one another.
The iPhone 14 is now available — here’s how to buy them all
Three iPhone 14 Pro models showing the Dynamic Island, being presented by Apple's Alan Dye.
How to buy the new Apple Watch Series 8, SE, and Ultra
Apple Watch Series 8 on a wrist.
The best Apple iPhone 14 cases and covers
Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in red, black, and blue colors.
Is the Apple Watch Series 8 waterproof?
Apple Watch Series 8 double view.