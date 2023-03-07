 Skip to main content
The iPhone 14 now comes in this yellow color, and I’m obsessed with it

Joe Maring
By

Apple announced a new iPhone this morning. No, not the iPhone 15 or the rumored iPhone 15 Ultra. Apple is refreshing the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus for 2023 with a brand-new yellow color. Rumors of the yellow color began circulating a couple of weeks ago, and on Tuesday, March 7, Apple made it official.

Reading through the press release on its website, Apple says this new yellow hue adds “even more color choices to the lineup.” Per the company’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, Bob Borchers, “People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.”

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow.
Apple

Apple obviously wants you to be impressed with the new color. But is it actually any good? That’s something you’ll need to decide for yourself, but personally, I think it looks great. It looks very similar to the yellow color Apple uses on the iPad 10th Gen, which is to say it’s a deep, saturated yellow. In keeping with the iPhone 14’s typical design elements, the back glass provides a glossy yellow finish which contrasts nicely with the matte camera bump and aluminum frame. I still think the blue iPhone 14 is my personal favorite, but this may be a very close second.

As Apple fans may recall, this isn’t the first time Apple’s released a new color midway through an iPhone’s life cycle. Last year, Apple released two new green finishes for the iPhone 13 family — a standard “green” for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini plus “alpine green” for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

1 of 2
The iPhone 14 in yellow.
Apple
The iPhone 14 in all available colors, including yellow.
Apple

Interestingly, Apple’s only offering its new yellow color for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are still only available in the four launch colors of deep purple, gold, silver, and space black.

If you’re interested in picking up the yellow iPhone 14 for yourself, pre-orders begin on Friday, March 10, with regular sales kicking off on Tuesday, March 14. Prices for the yellow iPhone 14 are the same as all other colors: $799 for the regular iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus.

